Kamala Harris Humiliated After ABC Debunks Her Dishonest Attack on Trump - 'Even More Pathetic'

ABC News set the record straight after Kamala Harris and her campaign suggested Donald Trump was having some sort of incident on stage at a campaign event outside Philadelphia on Monday.

ABC reported that the Trump town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, was interrupted twice by medical emergencies happening among rally attendees.

After the second incident, the former president stopped taking questions from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who was moderating the event, and called for music to be played.

“The crowd slowly dispersed, but many stayed for what became an impromptu indoor concert,” ABC’s Alex Presha said.

In response to Trump’s decision, Kamala Harris posted on X, “Hope he’s okay,” and her campaign wrote, “Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early.”

🚨WATCH: ABC News completely debunks the pathetic lie spread by Kamala and her campaign that President Trump froze on stage at his town hall. As her poll numbers drop, Kamala’s lies become even more pathetic. https://t.co/E6GpGIHZ77 pic.twitter.com/tDpD18Dh4o — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

ABC correspondent Terry Moran, who was covering the event, said about 30 minutes into it, the first medical incident happened, then the second soon thereafter.

Noem had noted it was warm in the venue, according to the Associated Press.

“The incidents shifted the mood, prompting Trump to cut the questions short and instead play some of his favorite music,” Moran reported.

“How about this, we’ll play ‘YMCA’ and then we’ll go home,” Trump said, but the music kept playing and many stayed as Trump bopped along to the songs on stage.

Moran pointed out that people on social media (like Harris) had a “field day” with the unusual turn of the town hall. “I guess on the screens, it might have looked quite strange. Inside that hall, however, people were having a good time. What can I tell you?” he said.

“It did not seem out of the ordinary. It seemed almost intimate,” Moran added. “And at the end Trump did something he very rarely does. He came down off the stage and mingled with his supporters. He was signing autographs, shaking hands and the like.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt posted a New York Times story that also gave the candidate positive coverage from the town hall.

“After “Y.M.C.A.” ended, Mr. Trump seemed a little perplexed. “There’s nobody leaving,” he said. “What’s going on?” The audience cheered, and so the music kept going” 🎶🇺🇸 https://t.co/x1k6xkOdjD — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 15, 2024

The Times reported, “After ‘Y.M.C.A.’ ended, Mr. Trump seemed a little perplexed. ‘There’s nobody leaving,’ he said. ‘What’s going on?’ ‘The audience cheered, and so the music kept going.”

