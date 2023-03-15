Parler Share
Commentary

Kamala Harris' Husband Ripped for What He Called Her During Interview: 'Better Than SNL'

 By Johnathan Jones  March 15, 2023 at 4:18pm
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, raised eyebrows over how he described his wife to an audience in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

During his featured session at the Austin Convention Center at the annual South by Southwest Festival, Emhoff was asked to describe Harris by her former spokeswoman and senior advisor Symone Sanders-Townsend.

“What do you think is the most surprising thing about Vice President Harris that people out there don’t know?” she asked Emhoff.

The second gentleman did not shower Harris with praise nor did he share a unique anecdote about her or their relationship.

He made the argument she is “exceedingly normal.”

Emhoff said, “She’s like, normal. She’s exceedingly normal.”

Harris’ husband said she loves to cook food, have “fun,” and listen to music. “She’s an awesome wife,” he stated.

The RNC Research clip of the moment went viral on Twitter, and the responses to Emhoff’s characterization of his wife being “exceedingly normal” were plenty — even if the comment was intended as a term of endearment.

“This stuff is better than SNL,” one Twitter user wrote.

Harris is of course dogged by constant allegations she is exceedingly normal, as opposed to overly talented, and possesses the instincts necessary for one to step in and act as president if necessary.

The presidency is a job for those who are supreme in their exceptionalism.

The country has witnessed first-hand what happens when someone who is less than extraordinary is given the keys to the Oval Office.

