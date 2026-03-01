Kamala Harris Intervenes at Last Second in TX Dem Senate Race, Endorses Jasmine Crockett

Give former vice president and 2024 Democratic standard-bearer Kamala Harris some very marginal credit: She’s zagging where other establishment figures are zigging.

Of course, that might not help her very much of things go awry. Which, you know, they tend to whenever you co-sign anything that Rep. Jasmine Crockett puts her name to.

On Friday, Harris lent her endorsement to Crockett in her run for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Texas, bucking a trend of other establishment figures who are lining up behind state Rep. James Talarico in the race.

While early voting finished in Texas on Friday, the primary itself doesn’t occur until Tuesday.

“Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate,” Harris says in a robocall recorded to go out to Texas voters, according to The Texas Tribune, an online publication with a leftward tilt.

“Jasmine has the experience and record to hold Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable,” she added.

“It’s time to turn Texas blue.”

While the fact that Harris might secretly be a Crockett admirer wasn’t necessarily a spoiler — the firebrand and notorious self-aggrandizing Crockett was the national co-chair of Harris’ presidential campaign in 2024, which normally wouldn’t be something to list on one’s résumé, although Crockett has been busy touting it on the campaign trail. It’s another thing, however, for Harris to come into a high-stakes primary race on the side of someone that the GOP desperately wants to win.

The elevator pitch for Talarico is pretty straightforward: Incumbent GOP Sen. John Cornyn is in pretty deep trouble because he’s a career politician of the RINO-adjacent variety, which has created a three-way race on the Republican side. If none of the candidates get over 50 percent of the vote — and they almost certainly won’t — this goes into a runoff on May 26.

Cornyn’s opposition is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt. Paxton has been second in most of the polls, which means he’s likely to be the runoff opposition.

The problem is that, while Paxton is more appealing to populist conservatives and stands a good chance of winning, he also has what might be charitably termed “character issues” regarding his moral scruples, both in public office and his personal life. Ergo, while Paxton has a good chance of winning the nomination, he’d arguably have a worse chance of winning the general election.

This pretty much goes out the window, however, if Crockett wins over Talarico. While both are pretty extreme and well outside (and to the left of) the Overton window of the Texas electorate, Crockett has flaunted her unelectability during both her time in the House of Representatives and on the Senate campaign trail.

For instance, consider that this was her campaign announcement video:

🚨 BREAKING: Jasmine ‘Wig’ Crockett’s Senate announcement video is just a compilation of President Trump calling her a low IQ person. I can’t wait to see her campaign go down in flames. pic.twitter.com/G2w9wtFQ3z — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) December 8, 2025

Which is probably better than Crockett talking herself, because she commits solecisms like this when she does:

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests the United States needs illegal immigrants because “we done picking cotton.” Crockett made the argument that the U.S. needs immigrants for farming while speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut. “So I had to go around the country and… pic.twitter.com/DUEZ4PskEg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2025

JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett is upset that Trump didn’t “holla” at her before striking Iran “You could’ve hollered at us…” “I am a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is.” “If you Google war and authority and Constitution,… pic.twitter.com/52jVdlWV5e — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) June 22, 2025

The Democrats aren’t sending their best, in other words.

Talarico, therefore, can come across as a relative template Democrat even if he’s not, because he’s mostly anonymous. And the Democratic establishment seems to have realized this, even going as far to create a faux controversy surrounding his would-be appearance on Stephen Colbert’s moribund CBS show.

That whole pseudo-event, which made it look like Trump’s Federal Communications Commission was afraid of Talarico (it was actually Jasmine Crockett who was the one who had reason to be angry and push for equal time under FCC regulations regarding broadcast networks), was carefully orchestrated by the Democratic establishment to raise his profile and his chances.

If you were a Crockett fan, thus, the party seemed to be giving you every reason to shut the hell up until the race was over.

Thus, the former veep and 2024 presidential nominee deciding to go all Leeroy Jenkins and endorsing Crockett at the last minute is what the kids might describe as “definitely … a choice.”

It’s good to see that, for once, the priorities of Kamala Harris and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (who apparently goaded Crockett into the race, as per reports) are aligning.

But the only person really breathing a bit easier on Friday night was probably Ken Paxton.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.