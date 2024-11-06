Kamala Harris Interview Goes Unaired After She Inadvertently Insults Host

Internet personality and comedian Kareem Rahma interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris, but the awkward exchange never aired, according to a New York Times report published Monday.

Rahma interviewed Harris for his internet show “Subway Takes,” in which he interviews random subway passengers in humorous 90-second segments. Guests are asked to defend a point, often silly, such as abolishing the wearing of shorts.

Harris was one of Rahma’s few high-profile guests.

After three phone calls with Harris’s staff and the Democratic National Committee, Rahma finally came to an agreement with the campaign’s terms.

Only, when it came time for the interview, Harris went off-script.

Harris was supposed to take a stand against the practice of removing one’s shoes on an airplane.

Instead, she went with “Bacon is a spice.”

Rahma was surprised by Harris’ tone-deaf subject of choice. As a Muslim, he doesn’t eat pork.

Although campaign officials later said the bacon topic had been discussed in advance, both Rahma and his manager denied that it ever was, The Times reported.

Harris continued by arguing that bacon bits are used like any other seasoning.

“Think about it, it’s pure flavor,” Harris reportedly said in the unaired interview.

After telling Harris that he doesn’t eat bacon, Rahma asked if they could do the airplane take as planned. But a staffer advised Harris to talk about her love of anchovies on pizza, a talking point they had previously discussed via email.

Rahma ended the interview shortly after.

A window into the decision making process of Kamala Harris. I have doubts about her ability to make presidential decisions. https://t.co/EfNhbVmdrK — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 5, 2024

“It was so complicated because I’m Muslim and there’s something going on in the world that 100 percent of Muslims care about,” Rahma told The Times.

“And then they made it worse by talking about anchovies. Boring!”

Rahma was, of course, referencing the war in Israel, which began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 Israelis in a surprise attack.

The Harris campaign later apologized for the “bacon” interview and offered a reshoot, but Rahma declined.

He later went on to interview Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, which apparently went smoother.

But Rahma has reportedly decided to avoid politics now.

“I never wanted to be a politics person,” Rahma said. “The more I think about it, the more I feel like I got lucky.”

