Kamala Harris' Issue with Flights in America Gets Her Brutally Mocked: 'What Are You Talking About?'

Vice President Kamala Harris is finding herself the subject of mockery online after a strange statement about air travel.

While her boss is known the world over for his embarrassing gaffes, Harris is no stranger to making bizarre comments herself, as her constant word salads and dubious personal stories have made her seem just as ridiculous as the president.

But this latest statement from the vice president goes beyond just bizarre and into the realm of the nonsensical.

On Tuesday, Harris took to Twitter to complain about the state of airplane restrooms, saying, “The majority of domestic flights do not have accessible restrooms. This is absolutely unacceptable. Our Administration will soon announce a solution to help end this inequity.”

The majority of domestic flights do not have accessible restrooms. This is absolutely unacceptable. Our Administration will soon announce a solution to help end this inequity. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 11, 2023

This statement makes absolutely no sense. Every single commercial flight, whether international or domestic, has several restrooms that are very easy for passengers to access.

Anyone who has flown on an airplane can testify to this. Naturally, many people took to Twitter to mock the vice president for her apparent ignorance about air travel.

One Twitter user simply wrote, “This is nonsense. What are you talking about?”

This is nonsense. What are you talking about? — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 12, 2023

What are you talking about?!?! I fly all the time and the only flights that do not have bathrooms are the puddle jumper flights that have like 10 seats and only fly 40-45 minutes. — Richard Moreland (@rhmoreland) July 12, 2023

Perhaps she means that most airplanes do not have bathrooms that are big enough for handicapped people to use. Nonetheless, many people chastised her and the Biden administration for wasting time on this when there are really serious problems facing the nation.

Americans: “Could you stop wasting so much of our money, secure the border and stop censoring us?” Kamala Harris: “How about a law forcing airplanes to have bigger bathrooms instead?” — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 12, 2023

We have people pouring in over our southern border and are on the precipice of WWIII, but you’re working on electric busses and bigger bathrooms for airplanes? — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) July 12, 2023

These people are absolutely right. Yes, airlines should work to make onboard restrooms more accessible for disabled people, but that is their problem, it should not be the top priority of the Biden administration.

When there is a crisis at the southern border, runaway inflation, violent crime, and the growing threat of another world war, the focus on airplane restrooms is a bad look for the Biden administration.

But, then again, this is pretty standard for the Biden administration at this point. The Biden administration has made a name for itself by focusing on pushing things such as transgenderism and abortion while real problems face the country.

Meanwhile, ordinary Americans are suffering due to the Biden administration’s inaction, and there seems to be no plan in place to relieve them. Biden and Harris really need to wake up and focus on the issues Americans care about.

