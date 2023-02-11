Vice President Kamala Harris was put on the spot with a rather awkward question during an interview, and her reaction showed that the question came as a complete shock to her.

There was an interesting moment at President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday when, upon entering and before taking her seat, First Lady Jill Biden exchanged a kiss with the vice president’s husband Doug Emhoff.

In an interview a few days later, Univision’s Edwin Pitti asked her about the video, inquiring, “What is your reaction to the video, which many say they have to gossip about?”

Harris’s jaw dropped upon receiving the question. She then responded by saying, “No, I haven’t watched the video. I don’t know.” Clearly, the question caught her off guard and she had no idea how to respond to it.

She then brushed that video aside and went on a tangent about how the first lady and the second gentleman were working together to stop anti-semitism or something.

.@VP Kamala Harris responds to Univision correspondent Edwin Pitti's question about The Kiss: "I haven't watched the video."

This was just another example of something that has become a hallmark of this administration: Kamala Harris is ill-prepared to take tough or awkward questions. She tries to deflect them with bizarre word salads that don’t mean anything.

Joe Biden is not a good public speaker and seemingly cannot get through a single sentence without muddling his words or making some super embarrassing gaffe, but at least he comes forward with something to say.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, never has any idea what to say and she has no idea how to respond to tough questions. Instead, she just babbles on about whatever comes to her mind. When she finishes speaking, she has not said anything worthy of note.

She has only succeeded in making herself and the Biden administration look like fools.

There is also the fact that Kamala Harris is trying to push a radical leftist agenda in the United States. She has already been seen giving speeches to shadowy globalist groups and has come out in full support of Black Lives Matter.

Joe Biden may be one of the most left-wing presidents in all of history, but his leftist radicalism is nothing compared to the dangerous agenda that Kamala Harris has in store for the country.

Is it really any wonder, then, that Harris is constantly called out and criticized for her failures, not only by conservative Republicans but by many Democrats as well?

Joe Biden may be one of the worst presidents in American history. His litany of failures since taking office only serves to prove that.

But perhaps we should count ourselves lucky, because if he is incapacitated, then we would have a Kamala Harris presidency that would probably be even worse and even more radical.

