Kamala Harris' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance Repeatedly Interrupted by Screaming 'Code Pink' Hecklers

 By Jack Davis  June 6, 2024 at 6:57am
Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday night devolved into a screaming protest over the war in Gaza.

A video clip posted to X by the left-wing group Code Pink showed protesters yelling as host Jimmy Kimmel tried to interview Harris at his studio in Hollywood.

“Stop the genocide!” one said. “Fifteen thousand children dead because of you!”

Another called out, “You’re a murderer!” as Kimmel and Harris tried to keep the interview moving.

“It’s good to be back home,” said the vice president, who is from California.

“It’s good to have you back,” Kimmel said in reply.

As the shouting continued, he acknowledged the protesters.

“You’re interrupting my flow,” the host said.

A few seconds later, he said to Harris, “Alright, sorry about that.”

Trying to salvage the taping, Kimmel then addressed the demonstrators.

“If anyone has anything to say, this is the time,” he said.

“You’re a f***ing murderer!” someone called out as the band began playing.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

At that point, security began to intervene while one protester held up a Palestinian flag.

“No cameras,” one man could be heard to say over the shouting.

The rest of the video recorded the confrontation between security personnel and protesters, who were removed from the studio.

Once outside, the anti-Israel protesters chanted, “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever.”

The demonstration appeared to have been cut from the show that aired Tuesday night.



A news release from Code Pink said the protesters were from “Chino Valley for Palestinian Liberation, Palestinian Christians for Justice, Pasadena for Palestine, Claremont Graduate Students for a Free Palestine, and autonomous residents of Los Angeles.”

It claimed the demonstrators had been subjected to “illegal detainment and physical assault.”

The group demanded an apology for what it described as the “unnecessary use of brutal force.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
