Kamala Harris' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance Repeatedly Interrupted by Screaming 'Code Pink' Hecklers

Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday night devolved into a screaming protest over the war in Gaza.

A video clip posted to X by the left-wing group Code Pink showed protesters yelling as host Jimmy Kimmel tried to interview Harris at his studio in Hollywood.

“Stop the genocide!” one said. “Fifteen thousand children dead because of you!”

Another called out, “You’re a murderer!” as Kimmel and Harris tried to keep the interview moving.

“It’s good to be back home,” said the vice president, who is from California.

“It’s good to have you back,” Kimmel said in reply.

As the shouting continued, he acknowledged the protesters.

“You’re interrupting my flow,” the host said.

A few seconds later, he said to Harris, “Alright, sorry about that.”

Trying to salvage the taping, Kimmel then addressed the demonstrators.

“If anyone has anything to say, this is the time,” he said.

“You’re a f***ing murderer!” someone called out as the band began playing.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“STOP THE GENOCIDE! 15,000 CHILDREN DEAD BECAUSE OF YOU!” Last night, CODEPINK SE Los Angeles & Inland Empire joined other activists in disrupting @VP on @JimmyKimmelLive. They were forcefully removed, assaulted, and illegally detained by the show’s security. pic.twitter.com/ysk9y381iF — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 5, 2024

At that point, security began to intervene while one protester held up a Palestinian flag.

“No cameras,” one man could be heard to say over the shouting.

The rest of the video recorded the confrontation between security personnel and protesters, who were removed from the studio.

Once outside, the anti-Israel protesters chanted, “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever.”

A news release from Code Pink said the protesters were from “Chino Valley for Palestinian Liberation, Palestinian Christians for Justice, Pasadena for Palestine, Claremont Graduate Students for a Free Palestine, and autonomous residents of Los Angeles.”

It claimed the demonstrators had been subjected to “illegal detainment and physical assault.”

The group demanded an apology for what it described as the “unnecessary use of brutal force.”

