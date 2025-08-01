Kamala Harris to Join Stephen Colbert for First Interview Since the Election as Libs Wonder Why the Host Is Being Fired

Soon-to-be former host of “The Late Show” Stephen Colbert reminded viewers why he’s being cancelled after he booked former Vice President Kamala Harris as an upcoming guest with only months left before the ax falls.

First off, can we recognize that there’s only a finite amount of time Colbert has left on air? This show was made into a juggernaut by David Letterman. It’s given a platform to all kinds of interesting voices for decades. But Harris?

Who wants to listen to her?

Even back when she was the Democratic nominee for president, Harris was difficult to watch. She isn’t even funny.

If Colbert thinks this is a shot at President Donald Trump, or that he’ll look like a rebel for throwing Harris a life preserver, he’s in for a shock.

Nobody cares. Not even Democrats.

Some fans of Colbert’s show who were publicly supporting him last week after his firing didn’t even know the program was losing $40 million annually — or that he was taking home a massive eight-figure salary.

Organizers of an event last weekend called “We’re with Colbert,” saw only 20 people show up outside the CBS Broadcast Center.

Even officers from the New York Police Department who were there in case the crowd got too large reportedly left after only a few minutes.

Paramount made a big deal about the sit-down with Harris, however, which is scheduled to air Thursday night.

They even put out a news release on their website.

It’s strange that after having to settle with Trump over “60 Minutes” deceptively editing an interview with Harris, Paramount would want to remind the public of how they got embarrassed by the commander in chief.

To no one’s surprise, Harris will be self-promoting during her appearance, by pushing her new book that was announced by Simon & Schuster entitled: “107 Days.”

It should have been called “How to lose $1.5 billion — and the White House — in 107 days,” but I guess they’re sticking with the “whole brevity thing.”

Harris frequently slurs her words, sounds drunk, and laughs uncontrollably. She hails from the most radical state in the country, and she can’t articulate a single coherent policy point.

She also helped prop up an ailing President Joe Biden and has been accused of being complicit in a cover-up to hide his mental and physical decline.

Harris isn’t even running for governor of California — likely because she knows how badly she’d lose. That would get her banished from politics forever.

When you can’t even win in your home state, you’ve hit the bottom of the barrel.

And where do you go when that happens? On the Colbert show. Because he’s already hit bottom, and will be right alongside you.

I’m sure it will be an instant classic! But you don’t need Paramount+ to enjoy it. Simply catch the best train-wreck moments later this weekend on YouTube. Or better yet, skip it altogether.

