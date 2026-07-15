Kamala Harris Lashes Out After Another Illegal is Killed While Allegedly Trying to Run Over ICE Agents

Former Vice President and potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris castigated federal agents for protecting themselves when a vehicle tried to ram them.

“Joan Sebastian Guerrero should still be alive. This is the second time in a week that ICE agents have killed someone who — by their own admission — was not the subject of their operation,” Harris wrote in a post on X.

“Now Sebastian is dead, his killing witnessed by his three-year-old daughter wearing her Bluey pajamas,” she wrote.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero should still be alive. This is the second time in a week that ICE agents have killed someone who — by their own admission — was not the subject of their operation. Now Sebastian is dead, his killing witnessed by his three-year-old daughter wearing her… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 14, 2026

“This cannot be acceptable in America,” Harris wrote.

“There must be an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation. Anyone responsible for wrongdoing must be held accountable,” she continued.

The comment drew numerous critical responses.

Ok. You’re responsible. Ms Border Czar, this is all a result of your refusal to enforce the laws for 4 years. Incredible. Give the nation the gift of your silence. — Jack Robinhood (@JackRobinhood87) July 15, 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offered their account of the incident, according to Fox News.

An ICE representative said agents were conducting “targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal.”

“An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop,” the representative said.

“The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and fearing for public safety an officer discharged his weapon,” the statement continued. “The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries.”

Witness Lucas Scott, 18, said the vehicle of the Colombian native was surrounded, and that the individual behind the wheel appeared to drive at the agents, according to the New York Post.

“The car was put into drive and was trying to hit the ICE officer,” Scott said.

ICE paused traffic stops on Tuesday after the Maine incident, according to CNN. The Maine incident followed one in Texas in which an individual was shot dead by an ICE agent after trying to ram the agent with a vehicle.

President Donald Trump said ICE should not surrender.

“The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done. CRIME IS WAY DOWN IN AMERICA, in many cases with numbers that haven’t been seen in decades,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The Open Border Policy of Sleepy Joe Biden allowed 25,000,000 people to pour into our Country, unchecked and unvetted. Many were Criminals, and we have to get them out,” Trump posted.

“In order to do this, we must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP! Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal’s hands,” Trump wrote.

“The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch,” Trump said.

“I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job. Keep those Crime Stat Records coming! Remember, you are loved and respected in America,” he wrote.

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