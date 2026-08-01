Kamala Harris Lays Out 2028 Agenda: Pack Supreme Court, Eliminate Electoral College, Add States, Give Dems Permanent Edge in Congress

Former Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t announced that she’s running for president in 2028, but anyone paying attention can see she’s planning to mount her third straight challenge for the White House.

And if you still don’t believe she’s angling that way after Friday, you’re willfully blind.

Appearing at the National Urban League Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, the 2024 Democratic standard-bearer announced an overhaul of American democracy and the United States Constitution, one that could lead to a permanent (and artificial) Democratic Supreme Court advantage, an elimination of the Electoral College, and packing both the House and (especially) Senate with new Democrats.

“I know this is going to be controversial coming from me, in particular,” Harris said during her remarks, before announcing each point to applause.

“We need to revisit the Electoral College. We need to revisit the point of expanding the court, to 13 justices like we have 13 district courts. We need to revisit, if they so want, statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C.”

🚨 Kamala reveals her 2028 agenda: 1. Eliminate the Electoral College

2. Pack the Supreme Court to 13

3. DC & Puerto Rican statehood pic.twitter.com/Pug2quL2KS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 31, 2026

Is this the prelude for a presidential run for Kamala? Yes No

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She also supported “term limits” on the Supreme Court and giving the Senate power to hold nominees in contempt, although she spoke broadly about what this might entail.

“We should demand if we win back the Senate that the Senate Judiciary Committee have the strength to put in place rules that would include if a nominee for a federal court or the Supreme Court comes before them and starts lying, that they hold them in contempt,” she said.

“We require it to hold people accountable who are misleading intentionally.”

Translation: She wants to punish whatever judges or justices she doesn’t like. I have an idea who she’d start with.







You might not be surprised to see that Harris is essentially talking about revoking a cornerstone of the United States Constitution — given that the Electoral College is enshrined in the founding document.

You also might not be surprised to learn, this doesn’t comport with her past candidacy positions, as the New York Post pointed out.

She did back term limits for Supreme Court justices, but not court-packing. She wanted D.C. statehood (arguably the less coherent of the two positions on the two potential states), but not Puerto Rican. And while she wanted a binding code of ethics for justices, she didn’t believe that this should come in the form of the Senate Judiciary Committee holding judges in contempt.

As for lying, keep in mind that she told the audience she had not made a decision on an actualy presidential bid in 2028 but is “fully, sincerely” focused on the midterms. Sure, and I’m Ross Perot.

Keep in mind that Kamala’s speech comes roughly a month after she started publicly courting friends on the far left, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and pro-Palestinian activists. The move on both fronts was intentional: Kamala was a disappointment to the progressives in a number of ways in 2024, including supporting Israel over Hamas and not going whole-hog on the socialist agenda.

Perhaps this is always who Harris has been. After all, she was hobbled by being Joe Biden’s handpicked successor during the 2024 campaign. Although Democrats had little choice by the time he pulled out due to the difficulties of coordinating national candidate choice and the vetting process, she was still forced to keep most of Uncle Joe’s positions. (Or as Biden himself supposedly put it when talking to Harris: “No daylight, kid.”)

Well, now the kid has daylight. However, her ideas are merely a regurgitation of the nausea-inducing pap that’s being fed to the party by the Democratic Socialists of America and their proxies. There are no actual new ideas here, no brave stand, no heterodox thinking. This is just the latest thing.

The same person who said she smoked pot to Tupac’s Shakur’s music before his career even started and then later said he was her favorite rapper alive when Shakur was very much dead is still trying to seem like your hip auntie. Socialist power grabs are easier for her than music trivia, apparently.

So, effectively, this is Kamala 2028: She’ll pack the courts, try to ensure a permanent Democratic majority in at least one house of Congress, and erase the Electoral College. The only succor you can take from that is that Harris lost the popular vote in 2024, and will lose it again by an even greater margin if she tilts further to the left.

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