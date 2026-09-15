Kamala Harris, Who Let Millions Illegally Enter America, Praises Cops for Stopping Woman from Illegally Entering Her Compound

A woman walked onto Kamala Harris’s Malibu property on Friday night.

Harris’s spokesman did not call her a migrant, a guest, or a victim of circumstance.

He said she “illegally entered” the grounds.

Private security stopped her before she reached the house. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrived around 10:30 p.m., warned her, and told her to leave.

She left. No arrest. A trespass report was filed.

Harris and Doug Emhoff were not home.

They were “grateful to the security and law enforcement personnel who responded swiftly,” spokesman Eduardo Negrón said, NBC News reported.

Will Harris ever live by the rules she wants the rest of us to follow? Yes No

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That is the entire Democratic program, run in reverse, on one cliff in Point Dume.

When the property is the United States, illegal entry is compassion. When the property is an $8.1 million Malibu house Harris bought this spring, illegal entry is a crime and the cops are heroes.

When ICE removes people who have no right to be here, it is cruelty. When a sheriff’s deputy removes a stranger from Harris’s driveway, it is professionalism.

She did not ask why the woman came. She did not offer sanctuary. She did not denounce “militarized” security.

She thanked the people who keep a fence a fence.

Do as I say. Not as I do.

Democrats treat law as a costume. Wear it when it protects the compound. Shed it when it protects the border, the workplace, or a small town that never voted for this experiment.

Conservatives treat the same statute as binding even when it is inconvenient. That habit is a virtue in peacetime. It is a liability when the other side has spent a decade treating enforcement itself as the outrage.

Using every lawful tool — detainers, workplace raids, ending catch-and-release — and ending the fiction that a porch in Malibu is sacred and a ranch in Texas is not, is far from “breaking norms.” It is applying the code Harris just invoked for herself.

After the fight, you can argue about tone. During the fight, you do not pretend a national boundary is less real than a rich woman’s gate.

Harris showed she understands trespass. She showed it the moment the trespass was hers.

The country was asking for the same courtesy the whole time she was vice president.

She reserved it for Malibu.

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