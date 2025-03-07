Kamala Harris Lines Up Another Run for Office, Vows She Is 'Staying in This Fight': Report

Former Vice President Kamala Harris believes she has a future in politics and is strongly considering an entry into the gubernatorial fray in California.

Harris, 60, was asked at a party before the Oscars last weekend whether she would make a decision about running for governor in the Golden State, according to a Friday report from Politico.

The former vice president said she would decide by the end of the summer, according to two people with knowledge of the conversation.

She’s made similar promises to arrive at a decision in the coming months during phone calls with allies and staffers.

“I am staying in this fight,” Harris has reportedly told them.

The possible decision to re-enter politics comes as California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces the end of his second term in the position.

He is prevented by term limits from running again.

Harris could also choose to run for president again in 2028, given that she currently leads in national polls among Democrats asked about their preferred choices for commander in chief.

She has had some conversations with supporters about the likely crowded Democratic primary in the next cycle, according to Politico.

Newsom is also an expected presidential contender, a situation which could place the two California Democrats at odds.

But if Harris manages to win the Democratic nomination to be governor of California, she will likely not seek the presidency just two years later.

Politico reported that aides for Harris believe she has been interested in the idea of serving as governor of California, which has the world’s fifth-largest economy and is home to the nation’s lucrative technology sector.

She’s also interested in the prospect of being the nation’s first black female governor.

Politico noted that Harris’ public appearances since losing the general election to President Donald Trump are those that would be expected for someone who seeks to remain a leading Democrat.

In February, she appeared at the NAACP Image Awards to accept the Chairman’s award.

Harris is also making a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss artificial intelligence this weekend.

When she’s in the early primary state, Harris is also expected to meet with advisers about ways she can keep her name in the national forefront while deliberating on her options.

