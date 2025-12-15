Kamala Harris Makes Several Moves Seen as Indicators of a 2028 Presidential Run

Whether it’s to avoid being relegated to political irrelevancy or to keep hope alive for a 2028 presidential campaign, former Vice President Kamala Harris is making moves and keeping her options open.

Harris has taken several steps recently that have some Democrats thinking she is running for the White House in 2028, according to Axios.

One of the actions that fueled said speculation was the extension of Harris’s long-running book tour to promote “107 Days,” which chronicles her loss to President Donald Trump last November.

Next year, she is slated to visit the early Democratic primary state of South Carolina during the tour.

Other stops will include Detroit, Michigan, Jackson, Mississippi, Memphis, Tennessee, and Montgomery, Alabama – all cities with large Black voting populations.

Axios claimed that Harris remains popular with black voters.

The report also highlighted a recent appearance before the Democratic National Committee, when Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff was introduced by DNC chair Ken Martin as the former second gentleman, who could become the future first gentleman.

Introducing Doug as maybe he’ll be First Gentleman, Ken has to know something!! 👀👀 https://t.co/v2WM3o53vl — Kamala Harris Is My President 2028 🪷🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@IStandWKamala) December 15, 2025

Axios further noted that Harris is taking a different tone in her speeches, one that greatly differs from when she was defending the Biden administration.

“Both parties have failed to hold the public’s trust,” Harris said during a Friday speech to Democratic officials. “Government is viewed as fundamentally unable to meet the needs of its people… People are done with the status quo and they’re ready to break things to force change.”

She added, “We cannot afford to be nostalgic for a flawed system that failed so many.”

🚨 JUST IN: Kamala Harris prepares 2028 presidential campaign, despite donors and party leaders’ concerns – Axios LMAO, DO IT! JD is rubbing his hands together as we speak 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/sx38scnZcY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2025

Kirsten Allen, a Harris representative, said the former Vice President “will approach 2026 with the same commitment that anchored 2025 — listening to the American people, reflecting where leadership has fallen short, and helping shape the path forward beyond this political moment.”

That includes “supporting efforts to win back Democratic majorities in the House and Senate,” Allen explained.

Axio reported that depending on the poll, Harris is atop the list of potential Democratic candidates, yet some polls show California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on top.

In a recent Fox News profile about who might be the 2028 Democratic nominee, Harris was quoted as telling the BBC back in October that her political career is far from over.

“I am not done,” she said. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.