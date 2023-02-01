Parler Share
Commentary

Kamala Harris Makes Twitter Users Think She's Talking to Kids, But Look Who Audience Actually Was

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  February 1, 2023 at 9:11am
At a time when rumors are flying that Vice President Kamala Harris may be booted from the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, she certainly didn’t help herself during a Tuesday award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Harris awarded former astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley the Congressional Space Medal of Honor for “their bravery in NASA’s SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2 to the International Space Station in 2020,” according to a NASA news release. The ceremony was held in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Listening to Harris’ cringeworthy description of the astronauts’ launch, one would be forgiven for thinking she was speaking to a group of elementary school students.

Harris said, “Which brings me to May 30, 2020. Bob and Doug returned to the Kennedy Space Center. They suited up [makes gesture of suiting up, smiles]. They waved to their families [waves], and they rode an elevator up nearly 20 stories [points up]. They strapped into their seats and waited as the tanks beneath them [points down] filled with tens of thousands of gallons of fuel. And then [whispers], they launched [pauses as a ridiculous grin crosses her face]. Yeah, they did. [Cackles] … “

Reaction to Harris’ remarks on social media was swift and fierce:

Her full remarks can be viewed in the video below. The relevant portion begins at the 6:38 mark.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to recall similarly bewildering moments from the vice president.

There was the time she got a little carried away in a discussion about space with a group of children.

There was her excitement over yellow school buses:

And so many more:

Last March, Harris traveled to Sunset, Louisiana, to tout the Biden administration’s plans to deliver high-speed broadband internet to rural communities. In one of her most unforgettable performances, she repeated the phrase “the significance of the passage of time” four times within 30 seconds.

Is Kamala Harris qualified to be vice president?

Reacting to Harris’ words at the time, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “If you want a strong reason to pray for the health of the president of the United States, you were reminded again today that that reason is the vice president.”

“[S]he’s just dumb. Let’s be clear, Kamala Harris may be the dumbest person ever elected vice president in American history.”

Nearly every time Harris speaks to the public, the occasion ends with a humiliating and viral sound bite. It boggles the mind that this inarticulate, silly woman ever became the vice president.

But this is what happens when a president chooses a running mate on the basis of gender and skin color.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Conversation