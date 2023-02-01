Kamala Harris Makes Twitter Users Think She's Talking to Kids, But Look Who Audience Actually Was

At a time when rumors are flying that Vice President Kamala Harris may be booted from the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, she certainly didn’t help herself during a Tuesday award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Harris awarded former astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley the Congressional Space Medal of Honor for “their bravery in NASA’s SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2 to the International Space Station in 2020,” according to a NASA news release. The ceremony was held in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Listening to Harris’ cringeworthy description of the astronauts’ launch, one would be forgiven for thinking she was speaking to a group of elementary school students.

Harris said, “Which brings me to May 30, 2020. Bob and Doug returned to the Kennedy Space Center. They suited up [makes gesture of suiting up, smiles]. They waved to their families [waves], and they rode an elevator up nearly 20 stories [points up]. They strapped into their seats and waited as the tanks beneath them [points down] filled with tens of thousands of gallons of fuel. And then [whispers], they launched [pauses as a ridiculous grin crosses her face]. Yeah, they did. [Cackles] … “

Reaction to Harris’ remarks on social media was swift and fierce:

Only Kamala Harris can make a description of an astronaut’s launch seem patronizing. pic.twitter.com/zXYL4mfdq9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2023

Context please. Was she explaining this to a kindergarten class? — TN Patriot (@10P8TRIOT) January 31, 2023

Talk about explaining it to me like im a child. Good grief — gascanman (@gascanman1) January 31, 2023

Her full remarks can be viewed in the video below. The relevant portion begins at the 6:38 mark.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to recall similarly bewildering moments from the vice president.

There was the time she got a little carried away in a discussion about space with a group of children.

There was her excitement over yellow school buses:

“Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus?!” — Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/I76t3oUgto — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2023

US VP Kamala Harris: “I’m excited about electric school buses… I just love them! For so many reasons. Maybe because I went to school on a school bus. Hey, raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus! pic.twitter.com/LemXnBkosp. — Pastor A.B. Harris (@pastorabharris) January 23, 2023

And so many more:

“We are doing the work that is about collaborating around the small businesses that will need to do the work,” says Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/2nJDne3X7Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2023

Last March, Harris traveled to Sunset, Louisiana, to tout the Biden administration’s plans to deliver high-speed broadband internet to rural communities. In one of her most unforgettable performances, she repeated the phrase “the significance of the passage of time” four times within 30 seconds.

KAMALA HARRIS: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time…there is such great significance to the passage of time.” pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

Reacting to Harris’ words at the time, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “If you want a strong reason to pray for the health of the president of the United States, you were reminded again today that that reason is the vice president.”

“[S]he’s just dumb. Let’s be clear, Kamala Harris may be the dumbest person ever elected vice president in American history.”

Nearly every time Harris speaks to the public, the occasion ends with a humiliating and viral sound bite. It boggles the mind that this inarticulate, silly woman ever became the vice president.

But this is what happens when a president chooses a running mate on the basis of gender and skin color.

