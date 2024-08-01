Kamala Harris May Have Just Given Wall Street Bigwigs a Major Hint About Her VP Pick: Report

A new report suggests Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is out of the running as Vice President Kamala Harris decides who will join her on the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket.

A report from Axios indicates that Wall Street donors to the Harris campaign are being urged to make donations while they can. The report is based on sources Axios does not identify.

The report has stirred donors to speculate that the urgency is triggered by a rule enforced by the Securities and Exchange Commission that bans some donations to state officeholders.

When a governor, for example, is in a federal race, the ban is also enforced, Axios wrote.

OK wow. Andy Beshear is now #1 on the Predictit’s odds for Kamala Harris’ running mate. pic.twitter.com/tXgIksuZfY — Austin Horn (@_AustinHorn) July 30, 2024

The rule is in place to avoid conflicts where donors are able to influence investments in state pension funds.

Connecting the dots, the donors believe that means Kelly is out of the race, and that Harris is focused on a governor to run as her vice presidential candidate.

Democratic Govs. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Tim Walz of Minnesota have long been on the shortlist of potential running mates, with increased speculation from Wall Street donors that one will be picked.

So when Harris picks a male running mate to “balance the ticket” he will also be a DEI VP, yes? — Matthew R Brooks (@MatthewR_Brooks) August 1, 2024

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is also mentioned as among the top contenders for the spot.

Speculation will not have to continue for much longer. Harris has indicated she and her running mate will hit swing states across the country next week.

Harris has so far not tipped her hand. Others are offering their hunches.

“I’m hearing from Philly Democratic Party members at their weekly luncheon today that Josh Shapiro is going to be Kamala Harris’s VP pick and that local unions pulled for him.,” Philadelphia Journalist Ernest Owens posted on X.

SCOOP: I’m hearing from Philly Democratic Party members at their weekly luncheon today that Josh Shapiro is going to be Kamala Harris’s VP pick and that local unions pulled for him. Apparently, her campaign is trying to get Wall Street to pour more money before announcing him. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 31, 2024

“Apparently, her campaign is trying to get Wall Street to pour more money before announcing him,” he wrote.

Adding to the speculation about Shapiro is the fact that the Harris campaign will kick off its tour in Philadelphia, as noted by Politico.

The report said the Harris campaign indicated that the choice of Philadelphia should not be read as telegraphing who she will pick as a running mate.

