Kamala Harris May Have Just Given Wall Street Bigwigs a Major Hint About Her VP Pick: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 1, 2024 at 10:18am
A new report suggests Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is out of the running as Vice President Kamala Harris decides who will join her on the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket.

A report from Axios indicates that Wall Street donors to the Harris campaign are being urged to make donations while they can. The report is based on sources Axios does not identify.

The report has stirred donors to speculate that the urgency is triggered by a rule enforced by the Securities and Exchange Commission that bans some donations to state officeholders.

When a governor, for example, is in a federal race, the ban is also enforced, Axios wrote.

How Hamas Leader Was Assassinated Will Have Terrorists Shaking - Not a Single One of Them Is Safe

The rule is in place to avoid conflicts where donors are able to influence investments in state pension funds.

Connecting the dots, the donors believe that means Kelly is out of the race, and that Harris is focused on a governor to run as her vice presidential candidate.

Democratic Govs. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Tim Walz of Minnesota have long been on the shortlist of potential running mates, with increased speculation from Wall Street donors that one will be picked.

Will Kamala Harris' VP pick have any noticeable impact on the race?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is also mentioned as among the top contenders for the spot.

Speculation will not have to continue for much longer. Harris has indicated she and her running mate will hit swing states across the country next week.

Harris has so far not tipped her hand. Others are offering their hunches.

Watch: Trump Roasts Kamala for Race-Baiting, Says She Was 'Indian' Until She 'Happened to Turn Black'

“I’m hearing from Philly Democratic Party members at their weekly luncheon today that Josh Shapiro is going to be Kamala Harris’s VP pick and that local unions pulled for him.,” Philadelphia Journalist Ernest Owens posted on X.

“Apparently, her campaign is trying to get Wall Street to pour more money before announcing him,” he wrote.

Adding to the speculation about Shapiro is the fact that the Harris campaign will kick off its tour in Philadelphia, as noted by Politico.

The report said the Harris campaign indicated that the choice of Philadelphia should not be read as telegraphing who she will pick as a running mate.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
