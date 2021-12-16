Kamala Harris Mocked as Her Attempt to Portray Democrats as 'Inclusive' Crashes and Burns

For Kamala Harris, it was the latest stab at a stem-winding speech which just made her look even more dishonest.

It’s not hard to see why. The putative political heir to President Joe Biden, she checks so many boxes, placates so many favored interest groups and panders so transparently to every bloc that makes up her progressive coalition, it’s tough to believe even Democrats take it seriously.

But when the rest of America is listening, it’s a lost cause.

That much was on display this week when the vice president joined Biden in an appearance Tuesday at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee at the luxurious Hotel Washington in the nation’s capital, according to The Hill.

During her speech, Harris name-checked pretty much every special interest on the left end of the political spectrum. It was an obvious attempt at the liberal mantra of “inclusion,” but what is actually showed was how excluded from Democratic thinking most Americans actually are.

.@VP Kamala Harris: “Democrats stand for voting rights, […] We stand for Dreamers. We stand for farmworkers. We stand for our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters. We stand for people with disabilities. We stand for our children and the planet they will inherit.” https://t.co/NCh4qnr4md pic.twitter.com/YBEn2WpAh2 — The Hill (@thehill) December 15, 2021

“We must make it clear, Democrats stand for workers’ rights. We stand for women’s rights,” Harris said, with her trademark nails-on-chalkboard delivery.

“And we believe that the right of a woman to make a decision about her own body is non-negotiable. Non-negotiable.

“Democrats stand for voting rights. And we are fighting, and we will continue to fight, to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“We stand for Dreamers, we stand for farm workers, we stand for our LGBTQ-plus brothers and sister. We stand for people with disabilities.

“We stand for our children and the planet they will inherit.”

Harris went on to quote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as saying Democrats “stand for the people.”







There are some obvious problems with that bill of goods.

The Democratic administration that stands for “workers rights” kicked off the Biden era with an executive order that sacrificed thousands of jobs on the altar of “climate change” and continues to this day to cost Americans their livelihoods because of fanatical vaccine mandates.

The Democrats who claim a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body is “non-negotiable” think it’s entirely negotiable when it comes to stabbing a needle into it.

They stand for “voting rights” but not election integrity and honest elections.

Do you think Kamala Harris will be the Democratic candidate for president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (28 Votes) No: 93% (400 Votes)

They stand for a vast invasion of illegal aliens and hide it behind concern for “Dreamers.” They stand for brainwashing children into confusion about the bodies God gave them.

These are just a few of the issues where Democratic positions go against the mainstream — where they even go against sanity. Every American with only a headline-reading interest in the news understands exactly what the Democratic Party of 2021 stands for, and what it stands against.

Harris’ screeching attempts to imitate a Barack Obama delivery notwithstanding, her lines fooled nobody.

Even among the liberal-leaning readership of The Hill, a news outlet speaking directly to the Washington establishment, the social media response was, on the whole, scathing.

She forgot “ we stand with illegal aliens, we stand for China, we stand for voting insecurity, we stand for energy dependence, we stand for higher utility bills and higher gas prices, we stand for hyper inflation, we stand for higher taxes, we stand for government control!!! — Michael G. (@mgnationaled) December 16, 2021

We live in a country where you can change your gender without anyone batting an eye, but people are losing their jobs over refusing to get vaccinated — Trevor Laxen (@chilllllaxen) December 16, 2021

She left out “we stand for law and order” because she doesn’t. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 16, 2021

We stand for puppies and rainbows and unicorns! We stand for anything that will convince you to vote for us as we have no principles other than grabbing power and imposing our will because we know better how to run your life than you do! — Steven T. (@sdt993) December 16, 2021

No amount of hectoring from Kamala Harris, no amount of screeching and finger-pointing and supposedly dramatic pauses is going to change what the Democratic Party has demonstrated on a regular basis in recent years.

It doesn’t care about the average worker when there are ideological considerations like the god of “climate change” to appease. It doesn’t care about the rights of mothers and fathers to oversee their own children’s education.

It doesn’t care about law and order, the two essential elements of civilization that make modern life possible.

It doesn’t even care about the black lives that have been destroyed by the thousands over the past two years as Democratic cities have handcuffed their police in the name of equality and let crime explode.

The only kind of crime the elite class of Democrats are concerned with today is the kind that can be used to hype their boogeyman of “white supremacy” sweeping the country, like the Jussie Smollett hate-crime hoax Harris supported in 2019, in a Twitter post that still hasn’t been removed.

You also stood for Smollet — TemplarJnr (@TemplarJnr) December 16, 2021

Even liberals listening to Harris have to engage in a willing suspension of disbelief. The checked-box demographics that make up the Democratic activist base come nowhere near representing the majority of the “people” of the United States, no matter what Nancy Pelosi might say.

Speaking to a roomful of diehards at a Democratic National Committee event, Harris can barely make herself believable.

When the rest of the country’s listening, it’s not even close.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation