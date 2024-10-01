Kamala Harris Mocked Over Big Problem with Photo of Her Purportedly Working on Helene Response

Vice President Kamala Harris was hilariously dragged on social media for apparently staging a photo op in which she claimed she was working to provide relief to Hurricane Helene victims.

Chief among her critics was former President Donald Trump, who posted a scathing smackdown of Harris’ contrived X post, which showed her “working” at a desk on Air Force 2 with her earbud apparently not even connected to her phone.

“Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing,” Trump wrote Monday on X. “You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!”

He continued: “Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South. Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have ‘leaders’ who have no idea how to lead!”

Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in… https://t.co/HzDpJO6XOa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2024

Trump wasn’t the only one with that sentiment.

Numerous X users torched Harris, accusing her of pretending to help hurricane victims while not doing anything other than staging a photo op.

“Everything about you is fake. Phone unplugged. Blank paper,” one commenter noted.

“On a flight to your next fundraiser. All a metaphor for your candidacy. Just a hollow shell of staged photo ops.”

Everything about you is fake. Phone unplugged. Blank paper. On a flight to your next fundraiser. All a metaphor for your candidacy. Just a hollow shell of staged photo ops. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 30, 2024

Blank paper, headphones not plugged into anything. Literally NOTHING you do is real — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) September 30, 2024

To be fair, it’s possible that Harris‘ earbud was plugged into another phone in her jacket and not to the phone on the desk.

But given her egregious track record of accomplishing a whole lot of nothing during her three and a half years as vice president, it’s far more likely that cackling Kamala was merely cosplaying, much as she’s done her entire political career.

So far, at least 133 people have died in the six Southeastern states — North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Virginia and surrounding areas — impacted by the storm, according to The Associated Press.

As of Tuesday morning, Harris still has not visited any of the states ravaged by Helene.

In contrast, Trump was on the ground in Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday to survey the damage caused by the storm and to offer aid and encouragement.

The former president also brought truckloads of relief items to support the distraught hurricane victims.

“We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water,” Trump said at a press conference.

The former president added: “We’re here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water. We’re here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene.” pic.twitter.com/hJmTkRuEjX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Many Americans are worse off today than they were during Trump’s presidency, and there’s no indication that anything will improve if Harris remains in the White House.

During Harris’ disastrous tenure, the United States has buckled under the weight of crushing inflation, daily border invasions and skyrocketing crime.

We simply cannot endure another four years of this destruction.

