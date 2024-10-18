Share
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday.
Kamala Harris Mocks Audience Members for Proclaiming 'Jesus Is Lord,' Says 'You're at the Wrong Rally'

 By Randy DeSoto  October 18, 2024 at 2:34pm
At a rally in Wisconsin on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris responded to hecklers saying “Jesus is Lord” by telling them they were in the wrong place.

Yikes!

That “clap back” as USA Today called it came the same day Harris chose to skip the Catholic Al Smith Dinner in New York City. The last Democratic nominee who did that was former Vice President Walter Mondale, who lost to Republican Ronald Reagan 49 states to 1.

While speaking about abortion at a rally the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Recreational Eagle Center, Harris said, “We’re not gonna be gaslighted on this. We remember, Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court, with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”

The issue has now been returned to the states to decide, which Trump has argued is where it should stay. At the presidential debate last month, Harris would not say what restrictions on abortion she would support, if any.

Trump then asked the moderator to question Harris on whether she would allow abortions for any reason at the seventh month of the pregnancy and beyond, but the Democratic nominee again would not answer. Most nations set limits, with 12 weeks (3 months) being the most common, Time reported in 2022.

Some shouted in response Harris’ Thursday rally abortion comments, “Jesus is Lord!” This prompted Harris to say, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

Does Harris support Christianity?

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, “The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as the protesters were shown toward the door.”

Wisconsinite Jennifer McKinney happened to capture on video the moment the hecklers had called out and posted it on Instagram, saying, “Everyone just cheered and screamed for killing babies. So that was disappointing.”

Concerning Harris’ retort regarding Jesus to the protesters, McKinney said, “I wanted everyone who’s a believer to hear that for themselves.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer McKinney (@mckmama77)

She also noted that the Democratic nominee’s rally was actually far smaller than the Trump one McKinney attended at the same venue in late August. It had close to 8,000 attendees, according to the student news site, The Racquet.

The outlet quoted a student saying, “I’ve never seen so many people at one event ever, and I’ve lived here my whole life.”

WXOW reported that Harris’ event was attended by approximately 3,000. McKinney pointed out that there were open seats and no waiting to get in.

Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk called Harris’ retort to the Christian hecklers Thursday, “Unbelievable.”

“Christians are not welcome in Kamala’s Democrat Party. Vote accordingly,” he urged.

Policies consistent with the Christian faith are not welcomed in the Democratic Party.

Now Harris is just coming out and saying people who hold those beliefs should not be backing her candidacy.

