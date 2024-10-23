Kamala Harris' NBC Interview Ends with Her Floundering on the Joe Biden Question

While former President Donald Trump is obviously not one to shy away from the public eye, Vice President Kamala Harris is still trying to counter the criticism that she is.

After a difficult interview with Fox News Anchor Bret Baier last week, her campaign was probably hoping Tuesday’s sit down with NBC News anchor Hallie Jackson would prove fairly tame in comparison to Baier’s line of questioning.

Despite being in friendly territory, Harris still floundered when it came to Jackson’s questions about President Joe Biden, his ability to serve, and his awful debate performance opposite Trump in June which led to his leaving the presidential race.

One key Biden question that Harris utterly failed to answer? How she was able to defend his mental acuity when it was so clearly and obviously on the decline.

“The reason that you are at the top of this ticket is because he dropped out of this race,” Jackson told Harris.

She pushed Harris further: “You defended him in the days before and the days after as you were campaigning for another four years for President Biden.”

As Harris was lying in insisting that Biden — a frail, senile, and doddering husk — was still fit to serve, Jackson questioned her integrity.

“Can you say that you were honest with the American people about what you saw in those moments with President Biden as you were with him again and again repeatedly in that time?” she asked.

Is Joe Biden fit to serve as president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (30 Votes) No: 98% (1722 Votes)

As Harris is the worst liar turned public servant, she responded uncomfortably, “Of course. Joe Biden is an extremely accomplished, experienced, and capable in every way that anyone would want if they’re president.”

She explains away that night in June saying, “It was a bad debate.”

Jackson astutely reminded her that that performance is, “the reason you’re here and he’s not running for the top of the ticket.”

Referring to her original question, Jackson added, “It’s a judgement question, that’s why I ask. Can the American people trust you in these moments?”

Harris finishes her interview with the same usual assurances that we are all tired of hearing that Biden — with his “superior” leadership abilities and “unrivaled” work ethic — simply has no equal.

Of course, the follow-up question to all of this glowing praise from Harris is why Biden is not the one running for president if he is as unparalleled as she and other Democrats claim he is.

To answer Jackson’s question of Harris’ being trustworthy: No, of course she isn’t.

She, along with his entire cabinet and so many Democrats, spent the last four years lying about a frail old man whose decline we were witnessing before our eyes.

This exchange gets at the Biden problem for this campaign. The administration has deliberately labeled itself the Biden/Harris administration.

She is tied to him. His decisions are hers, as the president has stated her role in so many of them.

To denounce Biden now and admit his inability would also be to admit she knew and acted against the best interests of the American people.

Yet, in singing his praises, she goes against the logic of her own decision to run.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.