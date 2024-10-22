Kamala Harris Nearly Has a 'Basket of Deplorables' Moment at Town Hall, Backpedals at the Last Second

There’s a reason why Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” moment has resonated eight years after her stunning 2016 loss.

It’s not that the remark cost her the election, although it was certainly indicative of the dismissive and pompous way in which she viewed people who weren’t anaphylactically opposed to Donald Trump. In that way, it came to be emblematic of everything that was wrong with her campaign — and the Democrats’ approach to The Donald.

It’s something that those seeking to run against Trump have tried to avoid. On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris finally had her moment — although she quickly backpedaled, remembering Hillary’s example.

Darned if people didn’t notice, however.

The moment came as Harris was campaigning in the swing state of Wisconsin with former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a major NeverTrumper who’s backed the Democrats during this election cycle.

In addition, Wisconsin Public Radio noted, Charlie Sykes — another former Republican, this time a radio talk show host who’s endorsing Democrats these days — was moderating the Monday night event.

“The Wisconsin event was in Brookfield, a Republican-leaning city in Waukesha County, the largest of the so-called WOW counties in southeast Wisconsin that have historically been critical to GOP success in the state, and where Democrats have made inroads,” WPR reported.

Yes, and Harris made it clear how hard she was holding her nose at having to panhandle for votes in that corner of the state.

The moment came after Sykes rhapsodized about how “it is not about politics. It’s not about left vs. right.

Is Kamala Harris a worse candidate than Hillary Clinton was? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (56 Votes) No: 5% (3 Votes)

“We’re talking about the culture and the impact, the coarsening of the culture. The way in which we have been taught to fear and to hate one another and how our debates have just devolved into sort of trolling one another,” he said. “How do we get back from that?”

Harris attempted a rambling answer, which involved telling voters to “tap into and rejoice, frankly, in the spirit of who we are as Americans.”

Just so long as you’re the right half of America. Which is to say, the left.

“The notion over the last several years, coming from Trump and those who follow him — meaning people like who he’s running with, not his voters, but just others — um, the notion that the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down, it’s just wrong-headed,” Harris said.

Notice the quickness with which she retreated into the “meaning people like who he’s running with” part as if she realized she’s just made a “basket of deplorables“-style mistake.

Kamala starts to smear “Trump and those who follow him” — then remembers she’s in pander mode and corrects herself to say, “meaning people like who he’s running with, not his voters, but just others.” Nobody buys it, Kamala. pic.twitter.com/x6VKkZDSdt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

Trust me, it’s not any better in context, either:







It’s not as clear-cut as “basket of deplorables,” if just because nothing Kamala says is either as clear-cut or evocative as what Hillary said.

Heck, she’s not even a dime store Joe Biden. Sure, she may remember where she is and the office she’s running for, which is a huge step up over the current president, but she can’t deliver a speech about how he’s not going to cut any of you turkey-necks a gosh-darn break over this here malarkey. Corn Pop was a bad dude, and at least Joe could rhapsodize about that. Kamala, not so much.

Thus, we shouldn’t be surprised that her “basket of deplorables” moment sounded so halfhearted and defeatist, yet even then she was backpedaling before it was out of her mouth. Make no mistake, though: People got the message.

Kamala just slandered more than half the country — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2024

She almost had a “basket of deplorables” moment. We all know that’s what she wanted to say. — Nice Guy Eddie (@pompousgrass) October 22, 2024

Kamala’s pathetic attempt to backtrack shows she knows the truth: Trump supporters are the backbone of America — John (@johnEiid) October 22, 2024

And, indeed, this is the sad thing about the Harris campaign. Even when she has a “basket of deplorables” moment, she can’t commit to it, and it sounds halting and noncommittal.

But, let’s be clear: She made it obvious what she meant to say, which is why she so quickly clarified it. Remember, too, that Hillary tried to qualify her “basket of deplorables” remark. Both caveats should be given roughly has much credence.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.