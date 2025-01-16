Kamala Harris Is Not Happy with Joe Biden's Recent Comments, Causing Tension at White House: Report

Vice President Kamala Harris is unhappy with President Joe Biden over Biden’s post-election claims that he would have defeated President-elect Donald Trump, according to a new report.

A Wednesday report in The Wall Street Journal said, Harris now has a “fraying relationship with Biden,” and that according to sources it did not name, Biden’s comments are “straining relations between the two during their final days in the White House.”

The report said that Biden’s comments, along with her devastating loss, have caused Harris to express “deep sadness.”

The report quoted what it said were those close to Harris as saying Biden’s comment showed “one-sided loyalty.”

The report cited comments the outgoing president has made. In one, he said, “It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes, based on the polling.”

Elsewhere he said, he “could have beaten Trump, would have beaten Trump.” Harris “could have beaten Trump, would have beaten Trump,” the report quoted Biden as also saying.

Kirsten Allen, a representative of Harris, said Biden and Harris have “developed a close working relationship as governing partners, but they have also built a strong friendship that continues today.” Allen said that their spouses are also friends.

“You didn’t see a particularly warm greeting between the first couple and the second couple.” pic.twitter.com/ZT2awe2PtK — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 9, 2025

Would Biden have beaten Trump if he had stayed in the race? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (55 Votes)

The Journal report said that there was little interaction between Biden and Harris when they gathered for the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter earlier this month.

When the New York Post sought reactions to the Journal report, it reported that a former Biden official dismissed it.

“Who cares?” the Post report quoted the official as saying. “She is done.”

Issues between Biden and Harris were brewing early on, Politico wrote in 2022, citing the book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times.

It paints a saga of resentment on the part of Harris and evaporating toleration on the part of Biden’s team.

“Some of Harris’s advisers believed the president’s almost entirely white inner circle did not show the vice president the respect she deserved,” the book said. “Harris worried that Biden’s staff looked down on her; she fixated on real and perceived snubs in ways the West Wing found tedious.”

The book said, Harris sent Tina Flournoy to talk to Biden adviser Anita Dunn to whine that White House staff failed to stand when Harris entered a room, although they did for Biden.

“The vice president took it as a sign of disrespect,” according to the excerpt.

Harris wanted some softballs in her policy portfolio, the book said.

The vice president’s “staff floated the possibility of the vice president overseeing relations with the Nordic countries — a low-risk diplomatic assignment that might have helped Harris get adjusted to the international stage in welcoming venues like Oslo and Copenhagen,” the book said.

“White House aides rejected the idea and privately mocked it. More irritating to Biden aides was when they learned the vice president wanted to plan a major speech to outline her view of foreign policy. Biden aides vetoed the idea,” the book said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.