Kamala Harris' Office Shows Signs of Disarray as Two More Top Staffers Reportedly Head for the Exits

Two more top staffers for Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly are heading for the exits as White House infighting continues.

Symone Sanders, the senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Harris, will leave her position, likely at year’s end, Politico reported on Wednesday.

A tweet from CBS reporter Tim Perry on the same day says Sanders is not alone.

“A source familiar confirms Peter Velz, Director of Press Operations for @VP Kamala Harris, also plans to leave the VP’s office ‘in the coming weeks,'” Perry tweeted.

In November, it was announced that Ashley Etienne, who served under former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will leave her post as communications director for Harris this month, according to Fox News.

In a further White House shakeup, Communications Chief of Staff Emma Riley last month announced she would move over to the U.S. Department of Labor, according to Newsweek.

Sanders confirmed her departure in a note to other staffers, according to Politico.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been. I’m grateful for [Harris chief of staff] Tina [Flournoy] and her leadership and her confidence as well.

“Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you,” the note said.

The departures come after a recent USA Today poll gave Harris a 28 percent popularity rating, and even CNN is using the word “dysfunction” to describe Harris.

According to CNN, “many in the vice president’s circle” think she is being inadequately positioned or prepared. The network also quoted other unnamed sources as saying Harris has not been well-served by her staff.

The role of family members often having “an informal say within her office” also was cited as a factor in Harris’ problems.

“It’s hard to screw up being vice president,” Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen wrote last month when Harris problems surfaced. “But after just 10 months in office, Kamala D. Harris has managed to make herself the least popular vice president at this point in at least 50 years.”

In an Op-Ed last month in the New York Post, Kyle Smith held nothing back.

“It’s pretty clear everyone in the White House hates her and is blame-leaking to every reporter around in hopes of emerging from this explosion in the stink-bomb factory without carrying any failure fragrance,” Smith wrote.

“All politicians blather, but Harrisblather is like an air salad with vapor croutons and nullity dressing.

“I’m a columnist, so I recognize straining-to-make-a-word-count syndrome, but this is how she always is. Where did she learn to talk like this? Every time she speaks, it’s like watching Wile E. Coyote’s feet keep spinning madly even after he’s run off the cliff. Why can’t a politician with years of service in the Senate manage to speak without sounding like a random word generator?”

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Harris has no one but herself to blame for her media woes, according to Fox News.

“This is someone who started with fawning media (and) has since lost the media because, oh wait, not her identity. Her job performance. The border is on fire. She didn’t get voting rights legislation passed. Her ability, or ineptitude, I should say, is the reason she’s losing the media,” McEnany said.

