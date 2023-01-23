Kamala Harris Omits Key Word from Declaration of Independence During Heartless Speech

There are some who would argue that there is no more important doctrine in the founding of the United States of America than the Declaration of Independence.

(Some would say it’s the Bible, and that’s more than fair.)

Whether it’s a passage from Scripture or a quote from the Declaration, you would hope that this nation’s highest elected officials would know both intimately, given the historical significance of both.

But, perhaps that’s not fair. Elected officials like the president and vice president do have quite a bit on their plates. Running this great country is no small task. But even in that case, surely the highest elected officials in the land would be able to recall the most important parts of those doctrines?

Sadly, even remembering the CliffsNotes of those doctrines appears to be too tall of a task for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Okay, given that Harris isn’t exactly an orator, perhaps it’s not a stunner that she butchered the words to the Declaration of Independence.

Taking a closer look at what exactly she butchered, however, might reveal something far more sinister than another word flub salad from Harris.

First, the flub in question:

“So we are here together because we collectively believe and know America is a promise,” Harris said, speaking at a Florida event marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. “America is a promise. It is a promise of freedom and liberty — not for some, but for all.”

Is Kamala Harris fit for public office of any kind? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (11 Votes) No: 98% (650 Votes)

Okay, so far, so good. A bit eye-rolling, but hardly offensive save for that last pandering bit.

“A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Harris continued.

Wait. What? Pretty sure there’s another right that Harris has omitted. And kind of an important one.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” the Declaration very clearly, and famously, reads.

It’s not a coincidence that “Life” was the first unalienable right listed. Liberty and the pursuit of happiness are rather meaningless without life, no? And whether you’re talking literally about one’s life or figuratively in the sense of having full autonomy of one’s life, either definition is a very important prerequisite to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

And yet, that’s the one right that Harris utterly failed to mention.

Look, there is a very good chance that this is nothing more than yet another mental gaffe made by a woman who has become something of a living meme at this point.

Maybe, this was an honest mistake.

But there is one big clue that suggests this was a different kind of slip — a Freudian slip, if you will.

Because look at where this speech was given. It was a massive celebration of the murder of unborn children. The 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade should be cause for mourning, and yet the ghoulish left and their elected officials twisted it into a celebration.

So maybe it wasn’t a complete coincidence that Harris conveniently omitted life while celebrating abortion. After all, how can you possibly bring up the right to life with abortionists? The argument for abortion utterly disintegrates if you acknowledge “life.”

At best, Harris can tack yet another embarrassing mental gaffe to the growing blooper reel that has become her vice presidency.

At worst?

Harris just said the quiet part out loud and made it very clear: The Democrats do not care about your life.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.