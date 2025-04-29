Kamala Harris' Pay-Per-View Return to the Political Scene Sparks Widespread Mockery

Kamala Harris, the failed 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, is charging people to watch her speak at Emerge America’s 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, and the internet is laughing her out of the room.

On Monday, Emerge America announced Harris as the keynote speaker for their Wednesday event, touting her as a “special guest” to mark the organization’s milestone and address the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s administration.

The catch? If you’re not in San Francisco, you can buy a digital ticket to livestream the speech — for an unhinged $25.

Yes, you read that right: $25 to watch Kamala Harris, a political has-been, ramble on a screen, as if she’s some kind of pay-per-view prizefighter staging a comeback.

(And even if she were a political heavyweight, who in the world wants to listen to those word salads?)

The ticket prices, detailed on Emerge’s EveryAction page, don’t stop there. Prime tables — seating 10 — at the in-person event go for a jaw-dropping $5,000 to $50,000.

The mockery on social media platform X was swift and merciless, reflecting just how much further Harris has fallen since her crushing election loss to President Donald Trump in November.

One user used Harris’ own verbiage against her:

Get ready to be unburdened by what has been again. https://t.co/tG755Dnryh — Jerry Pelusio ⭐⭐⭐ (@Jpelusio2) April 28, 2025

“Get ready to be unburdened by what has been again,” the user quipped.

Others, meanwhile, pointed to Harris’ shrill laugh and propensity for always having a full wine glass within arm’s reach:

$25 to hear Kamala Harris cackle? Hard pass. https://t.co/HFx1cN6I7a — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) April 29, 2025

Others suggested that Harris should pay people $25 to listen to her drivel.

The sentiment is clear: Harris is a political irrelevancy, clinging to a spotlight no one’s shining on her anymore. It makes her expected forthcoming bid for California governor all the more sad.

Why would anyone pay to watch a livestream of a failed candidate with no realistic future in politics? Her campaign was a disaster, to say the absolute least, marked by incoherent messaging and an utter failure to distance herself from former President Joe Biden’s unpopular tenure.

It’s not even clear that Harris has general Democrat backing these days, being the face of the party’s electoral failures of late.

Post-election, she’s been largely absent (which is probably for the best), making this gala her first major address since leaving office, but the desperation reeks. Charging for a livestream feels like a grift, not a comeback.

Emerge America, which trains Democratic women to run for office, might have thought Harris’ name still carried weight, but the X mockery suggests otherwise.

Her vice presidency was a master class in underachievement, from awkward sound bites to her inability to tackle assigned issues like the border crisis. Now she’s charging $25 at a minimum per pop for what’ll likely be another round of empty platitudes?

The $50,000 tables are even more laughable. Does Harris really think she’s pulling in high rollers after her campaign imploded? Are Democrat megadonors truly such gluttons for punishment? (Probably not.)

This stunt only cements Harris’s irrelevance. She’s not a leader; she’s a relic of a Democratic Party that misjudged its electorate and lost bigly.

Harris’ plan to lambaste Trump’s 100th day in office is actually as pathetic as it is sad. After all, it’s ultimately a reminder of her failure — she couldn’t stop him, and now she’s reduced to pay-per-view rants in a city that already agrees with her.

If Harris wants to stay in the game, she’d do better to rebuild her image quietly, not charge for a speech no one asked for.

This isn’t a return to the political scene — it’s a punchline, and she’s the one getting laughed at.

