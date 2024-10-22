Kamala Harris' Plagiarism Scandal Gets Much Worse - It's Not Just Her Book, New Report Alleges

Days after the initial allegations of plagiarism were levied against Vice President Kamala Harris, a new report indicates more examples in which Harris took the words and thoughts of others.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, large chunks of testimony Harris presented to Congress were lifted verbatim from a Republican Illinois district attorney.

Earlier this month, conservative activist Christopher Rufo provided documentation that Harris stole information from Wikipedia and other sources in her 2009 book “Smart on Crime.”

The Free Beacon report said that in 2007, Harris provided a written statement to the House Judiciary Committee in support of legislation to create a student loan repayment program for prosecutors.

EXCLUSIVE: In 2007, Kamala Harris plagiarized pages of Congressional testimony from a Republican colleague. And in 2012, she plagiarized a fictionalized story about sex trafficking—but presented it as a real case. It’s not just one book; it’s a career-long pattern.🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZiHkzxTg4r — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

“Virtually her entire testimony about the bill was taken from that of another district attorney, Paul Logli of Winnebago County, Illinois, who had testified in support of the legislation two months earlier before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” the Free Beacon wrote.

“Both statements cite the same surveys, use the same language, and make the same points in the same order, with a paragraph added here or there. They even contain the same typos, such as missing punctuation or mistaken plurals,” it noted, adding that one grammatical error in the initial statement was changed.

I’m usually pretty skeptical about plagiarism claims, but the case made here about Kamala’s 2009 book on criminal justice is very strong. Major sections just copied wholesale with no attribution: https://t.co/kNFx8LoTkF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2024

“Being a state’s top lawyer is a real responsibility,” said O.H. Skinner, Arizona’s former solicitor general.

“It requires attention to detail. When you cannot bother to produce your own work, it says something about your approach to a job that demands the best from those in it,” Skinner said.

In 2012, Harris presented — as fact — a story about child sex trafficking from the Polaris Project, a nonprofit that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Trending: Kamala Harris’s book “Smart on Crime” is riddled with plagiarism, lifting entire sections without credit. For a leader, honesty is non-negotiable. This blatant disregard for integrity raises serious doubts about her credibility and fitness for higher office. pic.twitter.com/LIrkXccHzx — Pedian ∞/21M (@S_Pedian) October 14, 2024

The project had posted some summaries of cases with smaller details, such as names, changed. Harris altered them further by moving an incident cited as taking place in Washington, D.C., to San Francisco.

The Free Beacon commented on the impact of that change, saying it “effectively gave Harris credit for a rescue that never occurred, at least in her state, and reflects what Skinner, the former solicitor general, said was a common perception of Harris among legal officials at the time.”

“She was never viewed in the Attorney General community as being an intellectual leader,” Skinner said. “It is very on-brand with that reputation to hear now that she was repackaging stories from other locations as though they happened in California.”

Now an unbelievable plagiarism episode back in 2007 when Harris was SF DA and lifted 1500 words from a Republican DA from Illinois and submitted them to the Congressional Record as her own. Kamala Harris has ALWAYS ALWAYS been a fraud. At every step along her career path she… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 22, 2024

The Free Beacon noted that Harris grabbing what someone else had written happened in other instances. A 2010 report copied parts of a report from a predecessor, it said. A 2012 report grabbed text from Wikipedia. A 2014 report lifted part of a New York state judge’s ruling along with his footnotes.

