Vice President Kamala Harris answers a question during a town hall style campaign event in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on Monday.
Vice President Kamala Harris answers a question during a town hall style campaign event in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on Monday. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris' Plagiarism Scandal Gets Much Worse - It's Not Just Her Book, New Report Alleges

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2024 at 9:55am
Days after the initial allegations of plagiarism were levied against Vice President Kamala Harris, a new report indicates more examples in which Harris took the words and thoughts of others.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, large chunks of testimony Harris presented to Congress were lifted verbatim from a Republican Illinois district attorney.

Earlier this month, conservative activist Christopher Rufo provided documentation that Harris stole information from Wikipedia and other sources in her 2009 book “Smart on Crime.”

The Free Beacon report said that in 2007, Harris provided a written statement to the House Judiciary Committee in support of legislation to create a student loan repayment program for prosecutors.

“Virtually her entire testimony about the bill was taken from that of another district attorney, Paul Logli of Winnebago County, Illinois, who had testified in support of the legislation two months earlier before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” the Free Beacon wrote.

“Both statements cite the same surveys, use the same language, and make the same points in the same order, with a paragraph added here or there. They even contain the same typos, such as missing punctuation or mistaken plurals,” it noted, adding that one grammatical error in the initial statement was changed.

“Being a state’s top lawyer is a real responsibility,” said O.H. Skinner, Arizona’s former solicitor general.

“It requires attention to detail. When you cannot bother to produce your own work, it says something about your approach to a job that demands the best from those in it,” Skinner said.

In 2012, Harris presented — as fact — a story about child sex trafficking from the Polaris Project, a nonprofit that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The project had posted some summaries of cases with smaller details, such as names, changed. Harris altered them further by moving an incident cited as taking place in Washington, D.C., to San Francisco.

The Free Beacon commented on the impact of that change, saying it “effectively gave Harris credit for a rescue that never occurred, at least in her state, and reflects what Skinner, the former solicitor general, said was a common perception of Harris among legal officials at the time.”

“She was never viewed in the Attorney General community as being an intellectual leader,” Skinner said. “It is very on-brand with that reputation to hear now that she was repackaging stories from other locations as though they happened in California.”

The Free Beacon noted that Harris grabbing what someone else had written happened in other instances. A 2010 report copied parts of a report from a predecessor, it said. A 2012 report grabbed text from Wikipedia. A 2014 report lifted part of a New York state judge’s ruling along with his footnotes.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation