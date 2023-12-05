Kamala Harris Pledges $3 Billion in Taxpayer Funds to Poor Countries Fighting Climate Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris last week committed the United States to doling out $3 billion in taxpayer funds to a United Nations fund designed to fight climate change.

“Today, I am also proud to announce a new $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries invest in resilience, clean energy and nature-based solutions,” Harris said during a speech at the U.N. climate summit in Dubai, according to The Hill.

Reuters later reported that the pledged cash still needs to be approved by Congress.

To date, the United States has forked over about $2 billion to the fund, which ships off the money to developing countries.

Kamala Harris said at the COP28 in Dubai today that the US is pledging $3B to the “Green Climate Fund” to combat climate change in developing countries. Developing countries don’t even have widespread clean water, but “climate change” is the top issue? You notice none of the… — Matt Strickland (@MattForVA) December 2, 2023

However, The Guardian noted that the Biden administration kicked in $17.5 million, less than other nations, to a newly created loss and damage fund to address the impacts of climate change. The report said the donation was labeled “embarrassing” by climate zealots.

However, Harris talked a bold game, saying “This is a pivotal moment — our action collectively, or worse our inaction, will impact billions of people for decades to come.”

At a time when President Joe Biden is facing competition from former President Donald Trump, a critic of many climate change policies Biden favors, Harris added, “Around the world there are those who seek to slow or stop our progress, leaders who deny climate science, delay climate action and spread misinformation.”

According to Politico, the $3 billion pledge Harris delivered is the same size as one made by former President Barack Obama in 2014. About $1 billion was actually provided.

VP Harris announced today that they are going to WASTE $3 BILLION (yes, BILLION) of US taxpayers’ money to help other countries ‘fight climate change’. Outragious…a HUGE WASTE of money. — Vince Sheetz (@VinceSheetz) December 3, 2023



The bevy of American officials who traveled to the summit was lambasted by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee ranking member Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, who criticized the cost when virtual attendance could have been possible, according to Fox News.

“A significant number of Biden bureaucrats will be traveling across the globe on the taxpayer’s dime, all in an effort to advocate for these anti-fossil fuel initiatives,” Barrasso wrote in letters to various members of Biden’s cabinet.

“They will, of course, utilize fossil fuels throughout their travels while ballooning their own carbon footprint,” he wrote.

“Even though COP28 has established a dedicated virtual platform to foster online participation, federal climate crusaders will gleefully spend the hard-earned money of the American people on airfare, hotels, and fine dining as they participate in person,” he wrote.

Barasso wrote letters to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“Taxpayers will not and should not stand for this hypocrisy. This pattern of behavior suggests a troubling disconnect between public duty and the prudent use of taxpayer funds,” he wrote.

“As stewards of public funds, it is imperative that federal agencies demonstrate consistency in their actions and policies, especially in matters related to environmental responsibility and fiscal accountability,” the letters said.

