Commentary
Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking during a campaign rally in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 10.
Commentary
Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking during a campaign rally in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 10. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris' Post About Constitution Backfires as Internet Sees Immediate Issue

 By Michael Schwarz  October 17, 2024 at 11:09am
Like most power-obsessed politicians, Vice President Kamala Harris regards the U.S. Constitution as an unfortunate impediment, albeit a minor one.

Still, that has not stopped the vice president from using the Constitution as a prop.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Harris congratulated herself for never failing to uphold her constitutional oath, thereby prompting a near-unanimous rebuke from social media users.

“I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution six times: As vice president, as a U.S. senator, and as the top law enforcement officer of the largest state in our country. I have never wavered in upholding that oath,” the vice president posted.

A torrent of outrage ensued on Elon Musk’s freedom-saving platform.

Most X users pointed to Harris’s failure to secure the southern border and the lives that failure has cost.

Related:
Fire Departments Sued by Biden-Harris for Requiring Job Candidates to Learn How to Fight Fires

In addition to the American lives lost, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security admitted in August that it cannot account for nearly 325,000 migrant children.

Harris has also shown disdain for freedoms protected under the Bill of Rights.

“Kamala Harris says that social media needs to be censored and guns forcefully confiscated. That doesn’t sound like upholding the Constitution,” one X user wrote.

The vice president, in fact, has joined her fellow tyrants in the Democratic Party in threatening social media companies that do not bow to their Orwellian demands regarding so-called “misinformation” and “hate speech.”

Harris has also expressed enthusiasm for gun confiscation on a scale that would eviscerate the Second Amendment.

As of Thursday afternoon, the vice president’s self-congratulatory post had more than 758,000 views on X.

Excluding paid advertisements, more than 50 negative comments ensued before the first positive one appeared.

Thus, X users know the truth about Harris and the Constitution.

In 1852, the great runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Frederick Douglass referred to the Constitution as a “GLORIOUS LIBERTY DOCUMENT.”

Imagine: A former slave, who had every cause for bitterness, saw that document for what it is.

Meanwhile, an incompetent fraud of a politician, who has spent her entire career failing upward, shows no gratitude and no reverence toward that glorious document but instead uses it as a prop, abdicates every responsibility it imposes on her and pledges to eradicate every freedom it guarantees to the American citizens whom she despises.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation