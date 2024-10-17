Kamala Harris' Post About Constitution Backfires as Internet Sees Immediate Issue

Like most power-obsessed politicians, Vice President Kamala Harris regards the U.S. Constitution as an unfortunate impediment, albeit a minor one.

Still, that has not stopped the vice president from using the Constitution as a prop.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Harris congratulated herself for never failing to uphold her constitutional oath, thereby prompting a near-unanimous rebuke from social media users.

“I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution six times: As vice president, as a U.S. senator, and as the top law enforcement officer of the largest state in our country. I have never wavered in upholding that oath,” the vice president posted.

I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution six times: As vice president, as a U.S. senator, and as the top law enforcement officer of the largest state in our country. I have never wavered in upholding that oath. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2024

A torrent of outrage ensued on Elon Musk’s freedom-saving platform.

Most X users pointed to Harris’s failure to secure the southern border and the lives that failure has cost.

You let 10+ million illegal aliens invade our country — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2024

Kamala doesn’t respect Law and Order. How many more American Citizens need to be killed by #IllegalAliens until you take your oath serious — Hi, I’m KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 17, 2024

An oath to protect Americans not illegals.

YOU HAVE FAILED pic.twitter.com/DrmhEvmuZ2 — wastedcanadian (@melissacare01) October 17, 2024

In addition to the American lives lost, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security admitted in August that it cannot account for nearly 325,000 migrant children.

Over 300,000 children lost — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 17, 2024

Harris has also shown disdain for freedoms protected under the Bill of Rights.

“Kamala Harris says that social media needs to be censored and guns forcefully confiscated. That doesn’t sound like upholding the Constitution,” one X user wrote.

Kamala Harris says that social media needs to be censored and guns forcefully confiscated. That doesn’t sound like upholding the Constitution. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2024

The vice president, in fact, has joined her fellow tyrants in the Democratic Party in threatening social media companies that do not bow to their Orwellian demands regarding so-called “misinformation” and “hate speech.”

Kamala, you LITERALLY SAID you’re going to PENALIZE free speech. You LITERALLY said it. Pro tip: If you claim you’re going to uphold the Constitution, you should read it. 4 vids:👇🏾 -VJpic.twitter.com/bSTdZjPY5P pic.twitter.com/jzguZak4GB pic.twitter.com/i4jGSazrcw pic.twitter.com/4jONI75bQr — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) October 17, 2024

The Constitution includes free speech, hun. Something you and Walz both oppose. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) October 17, 2024

Harris has also expressed enthusiasm for gun confiscation on a scale that would eviscerate the Second Amendment.

Pushing for arms restrictions is but one example of a violation of your oath to the constitution. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) October 17, 2024

As of Thursday afternoon, the vice president’s self-congratulatory post had more than 758,000 views on X.

Excluding paid advertisements, more than 50 negative comments ensued before the first positive one appeared.

Thus, X users know the truth about Harris and the Constitution.

In 1852, the great runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Frederick Douglass referred to the Constitution as a “GLORIOUS LIBERTY DOCUMENT.”

Imagine: A former slave, who had every cause for bitterness, saw that document for what it is.

Meanwhile, an incompetent fraud of a politician, who has spent her entire career failing upward, shows no gratitude and no reverence toward that glorious document but instead uses it as a prop, abdicates every responsibility it imposes on her and pledges to eradicate every freedom it guarantees to the American citizens whom she despises.

