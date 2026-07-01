Kamala Harris Privately Consulting with Zohran Mamdani and Other Radical Leftists as She Maneuvers for 2028: Report

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is making new friends on the far left of the Democratic Party as she seeks to remain relevant for the 2028 presidential election, according to a new report.

Harris called far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani last week and has been meeting privately with pro-Palestinian zealots, according to Axios.

The outreach comes after far-left Democrats won congressional primaries last week in New York City and this week in Colorado.

Axios reported that the call between Harris and Mamdani touched on the future of the party as the two planned to have a longer talk on the subject.

Harris is also meeting with Palestinian activists such as Abbas Alawieh, a co-founder of the Uncommitted Movement that opposed former President Joe Biden’s positions on Israel, and longtime Palestinian activist James Zogby. In 2024, Harris said she supported Israel, but also sought to claim she supported the Palestinians as well.

Alawieh said Harris requested the meeting.

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He said he “reiterated my longstanding position that American tax dollars should never be used to target civilians or destroy entire communities.”

In her recent memoir, Harris said she “pleaded” with Biden to be more publicly supportive of Palestinians in Gaza.

Some are cool to the changes in Harris.

“Why should we trust her now?” Palestinian-American Rania Batrice, a progressive strategist, said. “If this change is real, she has an opportunity to prove it.”

“Until then, skepticism isn’t just understandable, it’s warranted,” she said.

One commentator suggested Harris was simply being opportunistic.

“This is about positioning for the 2028 primary where no candidate knows where the lane for support for Palestinian rights is going to be but they know there’s going to be one,” Republican consultant Mike Madrid said, according to the New York Post.

“No question this is a risky move but it’s one transforming both parties and the calculus at the moment has become it’s better to do something than nothing,” he said.

“Harris’ shift is a sign of just how much has changed, and how quickly, in the Democratic Party on the issue of Palestine and Israel,” he said.

In a National Review Op-Ed, Jim Geraghty mused about Harris’ leftward lurch.

“I remain a skeptic that the Democratic Party will nominate Kamala Harris as its presidential nominee for a second straight cycle,” he wrote, while noting that the primary schedule could work in Harris’s favor.

“Now it’s fair to wonder whether Harris has any interest in running as even a semi-centrist option in the 2028 primary,” he wrote.

“If you’re a Mamdani-loving progressive, I’m not sure you want to hitch your wagon to the damaged goods of Harris — particularly if a longer-term ally like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is likely to be in the mix of candidates,” he wrote.

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