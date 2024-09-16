Share
Commentary
Commentary
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 53rd Annual Legislative Conference Annual Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris' Response to Trump Assassination Attempt Gets Met with Avalanche of Backlash

 By Laura Wellington  September 16, 2024 at 8:49am
Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a statement on X in the aftermath of the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life. It seemed synonymous with the words, “I have to do this for appearance-sake, but I really don’t care.”

The second part of that statement could have been, “I’m innocent.” No, she didn’t pull the trigger, but her words and deeds before Sunday clearly fueled Ryan Routh’s attempt.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” she posted Sunday.

Harris is right to say that violence has no place in America. But it’s ironic coming from her when her campaign is focused solely on attacking Trump as a “threat to democracy.” And after the July 13 assassination attempt, you would think she would take care to tone down the rhetoric.

She is a force of violence against her opponent, and many took to social media to point this out.

One used posted a video of Harris speaking to Ellen DeGeneres. When asked who she would rather be stuck in an elevator with — Donald Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions — Harris asked if one of them had to be alive by the end of it.

Should Democrats stop using “threat to democracy” rhetoric against Trump?

She thinks she’s funny. Her carelessness for the lives of her opponents speaks to the same carelessness she will employ for every American citizen if she somehow wins the 2024 presidential election.

Others pointed out her choice of words when describing Trump: “threat to democracy,” “day 1 dictator,” and “Nazi”

Kamala Harris and her violent rhetoric are to blame. She needs to drop out,” another user claimed.

Senior Editor at The Post Millennial, Andy Ngo, couldn’t have been more right in his assessment of Harris’ influence on Routh and all Trump haters: “Why would you be glad he’s ‘safe’ when you have repeatedly called him an existential threat to democracy and that he is like Hitler? Don’t you want someone like that to be killed?”

Yes, she owns this second attempt just as she owned the first. She and her party have polarized our nation through a steady diet of divisiveness, fear, economic strangulation, and violence.

The state of the nation has become so bad that it can’t be overlooked by Democratic and independent voters. Thus, the only way for Democrats to win the election is to attack Trump at every turn and deny accountability if any violence against him occurs.

Harris is at the center of this. We all see you, Harris.

Laura Wellington
Laura J. Wellington is an award-winning children's television creator, author, blogger and technology entrepreneur. A TED Speaker, she is the founder of the THREAD MB blog as well as the ZNEEX app.
