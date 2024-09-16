Kamala Harris' Response to Trump Assassination Attempt Gets Met with Avalanche of Backlash

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a statement on X in the aftermath of the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life. It seemed synonymous with the words, “I have to do this for appearance-sake, but I really don’t care.”

The second part of that statement could have been, “I’m innocent.” No, she didn’t pull the trigger, but her words and deeds before Sunday clearly fueled Ryan Routh’s attempt.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” she posted Sunday.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

Harris is right to say that violence has no place in America. But it’s ironic coming from her when her campaign is focused solely on attacking Trump as a “threat to democracy.” And after the July 13 assassination attempt, you would think she would take care to tone down the rhetoric.

She is a force of violence against her opponent, and many took to social media to point this out.

One used posted a video of Harris speaking to Ellen DeGeneres. When asked who she would rather be stuck in an elevator with — Donald Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions — Harris asked if one of them had to be alive by the end of it.

She thinks she’s funny. Her carelessness for the lives of her opponents speaks to the same carelessness she will employ for every American citizen if she somehow wins the 2024 presidential election.

Others pointed out her choice of words when describing Trump: “threat to democracy,” “day 1 dictator,” and “Nazi”

You called him a threat to democracy and a day 1 dictator. You own this. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024

You call him a Nazi every day. — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) September 15, 2024

“Kamala Harris and her violent rhetoric are to blame. She needs to drop out,” another user claimed.

Kamala Harris and her violent rhetoric are to blame. She needs to drop out. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 15, 2024

Senior Editor at The Post Millennial, Andy Ngo, couldn’t have been more right in his assessment of Harris’ influence on Routh and all Trump haters: “Why would you be glad he’s ‘safe’ when you have repeatedly called him an existential threat to democracy and that he is like Hitler? Don’t you want someone like that to be killed?”

Why would you be glad he’s “safe” when you have repeatedly called him an existential threat to democracy and that he is like Hitler? Don’t you want someone like that to be killed? pic.twitter.com/i80M0zgrHM — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 15, 2024

Yes, she owns this second attempt just as she owned the first. She and her party have polarized our nation through a steady diet of divisiveness, fear, economic strangulation, and violence.

The state of the nation has become so bad that it can’t be overlooked by Democratic and independent voters. Thus, the only way for Democrats to win the election is to attack Trump at every turn and deny accountability if any violence against him occurs.

Harris is at the center of this. We all see you, Harris.

