SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Kamala Harris Rolls Out $315 Billion Plan for Public School Teachers

×
By Neetu Chandak
Published March 26, 2019 at 7:25am
Modified March 26, 2019 at 8:56am
Print

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris revealed a multi-billion dollar policy proposal to increase teacher pay Tuesday.

One of the goals is to give public school teachers a $13,500 raise, equivalent to a 23 percent base pay increase, according to the plan.

The proposal would cost approximately $315 billion in federal funding over 10 years.

“As president, I will make the largest federal investment in teacher pay in U.S. history,” Harris wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post Tuesday.

The plan would be supported by “increasing the estate tax for the top 1 percent” and “cracking down on loopholes” that reportedly allow wealthy people from “paying their fair share,” according to Harris.

TRENDING: Tucker Calls for Roger Stone Pardon Then Turns on Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell

The federal government would fund 10 percent of the total pay increase for the inaugural year and then pay three dollars for every dollar states give to boost teacher salaries, Harris continued. Additional funding will also go toward schools serving minorities.

“States will be required to maintain their investment over time, and increase that amount to cover their share of wage inflation,” Harris wrote.

The plan also includes further increasing teacher salaries for those working in public schools serving primarily “students of color.”

Do you think this plan is sustainable?

Harris argued in her op-ed that public education did not receive enough investment and the average teacher pay was under the livable wage for a four-person family in 30 states.

The 2020 presidential hopeful’s proposal comes as several states experienced teacher strikes for increased pay and smaller class sizes.

Harris’s home state saw Los Angeles Unified School District teachers strike in January and Oakland Unified School District educators were at the picket lines beginning in late February.

LAUSD, particularly, settled for a deal that could possibly bankrupt the system.

Harris did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

RELATED: 2020 Democratic Candidates Silent in Wake of Mueller Findings

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Smollett Forfeiting $10,000 To Chicago Was Reportedly ‘Crucial’ To Charges Being Dropped
Obama Reportedly Used Private Meeting To Warn House Democrats
Kamala Harris Rolls Out $315 Billion Plan for Public School Teachers
Colbert Points the Blame at Trump for Russian Conspiracy Theory
McConnell Blocks Senate Vote To Publicly Release Mueller Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×