Kamala Harris Rolls Out $315 Billion Plan for Public School Teachers

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris revealed a multi-billion dollar policy proposal to increase teacher pay Tuesday.

One of the goals is to give public school teachers a $13,500 raise, equivalent to a 23 percent base pay increase, according to the plan.

The proposal would cost approximately $315 billion in federal funding over 10 years.

“As president, I will make the largest federal investment in teacher pay in U.S. history,” Harris wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post Tuesday.

The plan would be supported by “increasing the estate tax for the top 1 percent” and “cracking down on loopholes” that reportedly allow wealthy people from “paying their fair share,” according to Harris.

The federal government would fund 10 percent of the total pay increase for the inaugural year and then pay three dollars for every dollar states give to boost teacher salaries, Harris continued. Additional funding will also go toward schools serving minorities.

“States will be required to maintain their investment over time, and increase that amount to cover their share of wage inflation,” Harris wrote.

The plan also includes further increasing teacher salaries for those working in public schools serving primarily “students of color.”

Harris argued in her op-ed that public education did not receive enough investment and the average teacher pay was under the livable wage for a four-person family in 30 states.

The 2020 presidential hopeful’s proposal comes as several states experienced teacher strikes for increased pay and smaller class sizes.

Harris’s home state saw Los Angeles Unified School District teachers strike in January and Oakland Unified School District educators were at the picket lines beginning in late February.

LAUSD, particularly, settled for a deal that could possibly bankrupt the system.

Harris did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

