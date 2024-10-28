Share
Commentary

Kamala Harris Ridiculed as She Debuts Another New Accent While Speaking at Church

 By Randy DeSoto  October 28, 2024 at 4:17pm
Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled the latest of her accents while speaking at a church in Philadelphia on Sunday: Preacher Kamala.

And she’s been getting roundly criticized online for it, too.

Speaking to a predominantly black congregation at Church of Christian Compassion, Harris said, “Here in Pennsylvania, right now, each of us has an opportunity to make a difference. Because in this moment we do face a real question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” she said.

“What kind of country do we want for our children and our grandchildren? A country of chaos, fear and hate or a country of freedom, justice and compassion?” she continued.

The vice president told the congregants that the next days until the election will “test us.”

“But when I think about the days ahead and the God we serve, I am confident that His power will work through us. Because church, I know we were born for a time such as this,” Harris said.

She then switched into her new preacher voice saying, “[I]n times of uncertainty scripture reminds us, ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.'”

One person responded on X, “Kamala’s new MLK accent complete with drunken slur and voice cracks is definitely something.”

Conservative podcast host Sean Parnell wrote, “Kamala just unveiled her new ‘pastor’ accent during a church service in Philadelphia. Kamala Harris tries to be EVERYTHING she is not! A total phony!”

While Overton News posted, “ICYMI – Kamala Harris unveils bizarre new accent while speaking at a Philadelphia church, seemingly trying to emulate a pastor’s tone; ‘Weeping may endure for a night. BUT JOYYYYYY COMETH IN THE MORNING!'”

JD Vance Puts Left's 'Nazi Rally' Hullabaloo to Rest by Asking a Simple Question

Fox News reported, that Harris has been accused of unveiling other accents while campaigning, including when speaking before the Congressional Black Caucus last month and while giving a speech in Detroit in August.

The vice president’s visit to a Philadelphia church and adoption of a preacher’s voice comes after the Democrat was roundly criticized for telling two University of Wisconsin students they were at the wrong rally last week after they called out “Christ is Lord” and “Jesus is king” in response to Harris’ comments in support of abortion.

Harris’ changing voices suggests that she doesn’t have a strong sense of self, not a good trait for someone who aspires to be president.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
