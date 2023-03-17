Parler Share
Commentary
Sports

Kamala Harris Roasted for 'Cringy' Locker Room Speech to Team That Just Suffered a Brutal March Madness Loss

 By George C. Upper III  March 17, 2023 at 7:11am
Someone appears to be working a little too hard to make Vice President Kamala Harris seem like “just folks.”

And it’s not working.

In this week’s example, after attending the unsurprising blowout of her alma mater, 16th-seeded Howard University, to first-seeded Kansas, Harris gave what the NCAA March Madness official Twitter feed euphemistically referred to as a “postgame message.”

Anyone who has paid any attention to Harris’ extemporaneous public comments would have expected her performance in this situation to rival that of the Howard Bison, who lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament, 96-68, to the Kansas Jayhawks.

And they wouldn’t have been disappointed with her words Thursday night.

“You guys did so good,” she said, clapping. “You guys did so good. You played hard; you played to the very last second. You made all us Bison so, so proud.”

One gets the impression that just before entering the locker room, Harris googled “after game pep talk,” got hits that involved elementary school Little League losses, and took notes.

“You hustled out there. You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game,” she said.

You’ll notice that there’s nothing in any of that to indicate that Harris knows the first thing about college basketball.

Should Kamala Harris stay out of men’s locker rooms?

“And, you know, that’s what it’s about, right?” she said, continuing her stream-of-consciousness platitudes. “Until the last minute, you guys did that.”

“You did not stop until the last second,” she said. “You did not stop.”

Because saying stuff twice in a row makes you seem smarter, I guess? Honestly, don’t ask me to tell you what she was thinking. Or if she was thinking.

“And this is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back, because you showed the world who Bison are.”

Someone may need to tell her that their season is over now.

At any rate, you can watch all her comments here, but I can’t in good conscience recommend doing so.


It didn’t take long for Twitter to point out how cringy the whole thing was.

To those tweeters who described her speech — and the apparent mood in the locker room — as cringy, I cannot disagree.

However, several people tweeted that they couldn’t imagine anything worse that having to sit there and listen to the vice president after a brutal loss, and with that I must take issue. It could certainly have been worse.

President Joe Biden himself could have joined her.

