Commentary

Kamala Harris Roasted After People Notice What's in the Background of Her Thanksgiving Post

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 24, 2023 at 11:42am
This Thanksgiving, Vice President Kamala Harris had a message for the American people: “Our proposed rules are for thee, not for me.”

Oh, sure, she didn’t put it exactly that way. But make no mistake — that was the message she was sending you.

“From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving,” Harris said in a social media post showing the veep and her husband, Doug Emhoff, in their kitchen. However, she probably should have looked behind her before she posted the picture.

It’s like a real-life political version of “Where’s Waldo?” Can you find the liberal faux pas in the picture?

That’s right — a gas stove! (Or, as they will no doubt be rebranded by the left sometime in the near future, “assault cookers.”)

As you may recall from earlier this year, reports indicated that the Biden administration’s Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a ban on gas stoves.

“This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC official Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg in January. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

Do you use a gas stove?

So, as this has become a left-wing cause célèbre, one would think that the vice president would have, at least for appearances’ sake, put in an electric range — or stopped posting pictures of her kitchen if she hadn’t, anyhow.

Because these are the responses she got:

And that’s the thing: The elite are always exempt from their own meddling. They’ll bray about net-zero emissions, then board a private jet.

It’s really not too much to ask members of the Biden administration to refrain from engaging in an activity that its own consumer protection agency says is a “hidden hazard.” Either come out and call a ban a stupid idea, or don’t give us cozy shots of your kitchen/health menace on Turkey Day.

Otherwise, get ratioed for your hypocrisy — just like Kamala Harris did.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




