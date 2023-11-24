This Thanksgiving, Vice President Kamala Harris had a message for the American people: “Our proposed rules are for thee, not for me.”

Oh, sure, she didn’t put it exactly that way. But make no mistake — that was the message she was sending you.

“From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving,” Harris said in a social media post showing the veep and her husband, Doug Emhoff, in their kitchen. However, she probably should have looked behind her before she posted the picture.

It’s like a real-life political version of “Where’s Waldo?” Can you find the liberal faux pas in the picture?

From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Nhifx0sHi5 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 23, 2023

That’s right — a gas stove! (Or, as they will no doubt be rebranded by the left sometime in the near future, “assault cookers.”)

As you may recall from earlier this year, reports indicated that the Biden administration’s Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a ban on gas stoves.

“This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC official Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg in January. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

So, as this has become a left-wing cause célèbre, one would think that the vice president would have, at least for appearances’ sake, put in an electric range — or stopped posting pictures of her kitchen if she hadn’t, anyhow.

Because these are the responses she got:

Kamala Harris uses a gas stove. Kamala also says you shouldn’t use a gas stove. What would you call Kamala? pic.twitter.com/1mck0TdF3t — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 24, 2023

LOL, so your cooking staff uses a gas stove? — R T (@RDog861) November 23, 2023

Nice gas stove you got there. Thought you wanted them banned? Banned from the peasants, not the rich. pic.twitter.com/5cdOqg1oXG — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 23, 2023



And that’s the thing: The elite are always exempt from their own meddling. They’ll bray about net-zero emissions, then board a private jet.

It’s really not too much to ask members of the Biden administration to refrain from engaging in an activity that its own consumer protection agency says is a “hidden hazard.” Either come out and call a ban a stupid idea, or don’t give us cozy shots of your kitchen/health menace on Turkey Day.

Otherwise, get ratioed for your hypocrisy — just like Kamala Harris did.

