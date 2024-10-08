Kamala Harris Says There's 'Not a Thing' She Would Have Done Differently Than Joe Biden in the Last 4 Years

Each time Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, former President Donald Trump’s prospects improve.

In fact, during Harris’ hitherto-rare-but-now-increasingly-frequent interviews, the potential Trump campaign ads practically write themselves.

For instance, during an appearance Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Harris shockingly declared that she would have done “not a thing” differently than what President Joe Biden has done in the nearly four years since his catastrophic administration began.

The vice president made that comment in response to a question from co-host Sunny Hostin.

“Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” Hostin asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Harris then blinked her eyes repeatedly.

According to the mental health service NOCD, stress and anxiety may trigger excessive blinking. Perhaps a desire to relieve that anxiety helps explain why Harris responded with an answer that the show’s liberal viewers — Biden’s only solid base of support — would approve of.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” the vice president said.

Then, having failed to distance herself in any way from the unpopular Biden administration, Harris compounded her error.

“I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” she added.

As examples, the vice president cited drug prices and “the work we have done to invest in American industries” — whatever that means.

“Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” Vice Pres. Kamala Harris explains her “shared priorities” with Joe Biden on #TheView. pic.twitter.com/6B18eYll8j — The View (@TheView) October 8, 2024

All told, it was a staggering mistake even by Harris’ low standards.

First, imagine reflecting on nearly four years of governance and having so little to offer up as alleged achievements.

More importantly, however, the vice president confirmed her starring role in the Biden-era catastrophe.

We already knew, of course, that she helped shape the disastrous 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. And we knew that as Biden’s “border czar” she helped facilitate an invasion of illegal immigrants.

Nonetheless, when Democratic elites staged a coup against Biden in July and replaced him with Harris as the party’s presidential nominee, conventional wisdom suggested that the vice president would, at least rhetorically, attempt to chart her own course and thereby distance herself from the unpopular president.

In fact, both Biden and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made headlines by keeping Harris tethered to the administration.

Meanwhile, the establishment media tried to distract voters by framing Harris’ sudden candidacy as some kind of cultural phenomenon.

Thus, by appearing on “The View” and endorsing all of Biden’s major actions, Harris committed an astonishing error.

Incredibly, Hostin’s question and the important part of the vice president’s answer took only 14 combined seconds.

That is plenty of time for a devastating Trump campaign ad.

