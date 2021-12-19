Share
News

Kamala Harris Slips in Interview: White House Didn't Anticipate COVID Mutations

 By Jack Davis  December 19, 2021 at 11:40am
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the Biden administration was floored when variants rained on the administration’s parade after President Joe Biden declared COVID-19 under control in July.

“We didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants,” she said.

Trending:
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies

In a damage-control comment shared by CNN, what the network called a “Harris adviser” tried to explain away the comment.

“The vice president’s comments referred to the exact kind of mutation,” the adviser said.

“The administration knew mutations were possible, it’s the reason we ordered extra tests, extra gear and extra PPE. It is the reason the President, vice president and our entire administration warned early and often that the best way to get on the other side of the pandemic is to get vaccinated. We were and continue to be prepared.”

“She and the President have warned for months, they said the best way to get on the other side of this is to get vaccinated. Why were they doing that? Because they were clear mutations could occur,” the Harris adviser continued.

However, White House coronavirus guru Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that there was both preparation and surprise, according to the New York Post.

“We certainly were anticipating that there were going to be variants because we have so many viruses, so much replication going on in the community,” Fauci said during an appearance on CNN.

Related:
Kamala Staffer Stops Interview After Tough Question, Host Immediately Calls Out Her Excuse

“If you give a virus enough opportunity to replicate, you know, it’s going to ultimately mutate, and sometimes those mutations wind up being a new variant, and that’s exactly what happened with Delta, and certainly, that’s what happened with Omicron,” he said.

But all that preparation still left them unaware, he said.

“What was not anticipated was the extent of the mutations and the amino acid substitutions in Omicron, which is really unprecedented. It kind of came out of nowhere,” Fauci said.

Does this prove the Biden administration is totally incompetent?

In an Op-Ed in National Review, Jim Geraghty offered a counterpoint to the impression Harris left of a White House totally surprised.

“It is extremely difficult to believe that the president and vice president were not briefed or warned about the potential for variants that were more contagious than the original strains of SARS-CoV-2,” he wrote.

“The top U.S. virology experts may not have said, specifically, ‘you will be dealing with a more contagious variant called Delta in mid-summer, and an even more contagious but likely milder variant called Omicron around Thanksgiving,’ but it is simply implausible that in all the briefings Biden and Harris received, they were not warned on the potential threat of more contagious variants and updates on those variants as they emerged.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Purple Heart Recipient and GOP Candidate Locked Out of Facebook for His Statement on Courage
A Year After Biden's Promise to 'Shut Down the Virus' and Not the Country, Look What's Happening in America
CNN Producer Reportedly Tried to Bribe Victims in DUI Crash
Chevrolet's Powerful Christmas Commercial Is Based on True Events
Report: Navy Deploys Futuristic 'Ghostbusters' Off California Coast Amid Suspicious Sightings
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!