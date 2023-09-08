This is what happens when progressives choose leaders based on the color of their skin or some other accidental attribute rather than competence.

If President Joe Biden wins a second term in 2024, what are the chances that he’d make it through that term? He very well might not, and his job would be passed over to the inept Kamala Harris.

Harris is ready to take the ball and run with it, even if she doesn’t know where she’s going.

In an interview with Harris on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Margaret Brennan noted that two-thirds of Democrats believe Biden is too old to run for re-election.

“Are you prepared to be commander in chief?” Brennan asked.

Harris smiled and answered, “Yes, I am, if necessary.”

“Yes I am, if necessary.” Vice President Kamala Harris is asked if she’s prepared to become the president. (Video: CBS) pic.twitter.com/xWeRF2Q87e — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 7, 2023

She went on to say that Biden’s presidency has been “transformative” and that Americans “want a leader who actually gets things done.”

The problem, of course, is that Harris doesn’t have much of a track record of actually getting things done.

According to Reason, she has been tasked with tackling issues ranging from abortion to water policy. “But she hasn’t managed to make her work on any of it matter.”

I don’t even need to get into her disastrous turn as Biden’s “border czar.”

Harris should be a rock star on the left. But she’s not. A February New York Times headline read, “Kamala Harris Is Trying to Define Her Vice Presidency. Even Her Allies Are Tired of Waiting.”

And they’re still waiting.

In June, an NBC News poll found Harris’ approval rating underwater at 32 percent. The negative responses came in at 49 percent, with 10 percent “somewhat negative” and a whopping 39 percent “very negative.”

According to The Hill, that net favorability rating of -17 was the lowest for a vice president in the history of the poll.

Harris’ unpopularity has turned her into a massive political liability.

John Morgan, a prominent Democratic fundraiser, is concerned about the Republican argument — notably put forward by presidential candidate Nikki Haley — that a vote for Biden in 2024 is really a vote for a President Harris.

“That will be in my opinion one of the most hard-hitting arguments against Biden,” Morgan said, according to the Times. “It doesn’t take a genius to say, ‘Look, with his age, we have to really think about this.’”

“I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” he added.

It might be time for a reality check. But it doesn’t seem Harris is capable of that, either.

In the CBS interview, Haris said the criticisms of her were “not new” and that the Biden administration has made good on its goals.

If the goal was to seriously undermine the economy, make the U.S. look weak on the world stage and intensify the culture wars, then, yes, the Biden administration has made good on that goal.

If, on the other hand, the goal was to “bring America together,” as Biden claimed in his inaugural address, it has been a dismal failure.

Now there’s a project Harris would excel at — failure. Is America ready for that?

