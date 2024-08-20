Kamala Harris to Snub First Debate - Trump Announces Alternate Plans

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has pulled out of a proposed Sept. 4 debate on Fox News, according to former President Donald Trump.

“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in,” Trump wrote.

Trump cited “her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border.”

Calling her the Biden administration’s “Border Czar,” he noted that on her watch, “millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists, have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted. It’s called, and she LOVES IT, an OPEN BORDER!!!”

“Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox. It will take place in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Details to follow!” Trump posted.

In earlier jousting over debate dates, the Harris campaign framed itself as raring to go, with Trump the alleged impediment to debating.

“Voters deserve to see the split screen that exists on a debate stage. I’m ready. So let’s go,” Harris had posted on X.

“We aren’t surprised Trump wouldn’t show his face,” Harris campaign representative James Singer said.

Trump “is afraid to debate, and has no positive vision to present to the American people,” Singer said, according to Politico.

Trump, however, said the nation needs to compare the candidates on the substance of their campaigns.

“I want to debate her,” Trump said. “I think it’s important for the country that we debate.”

In National Review, Jim Geraghty noted that the Harris campaign has adopted an isolationist media strategy.

“Think about it: Harris has been the de facto nominee for almost a month, and Walz has been Harris’s running mate for nearly two weeks now,” he wrote.

“Neither one has done a single interview or press conference — no sit-down with ‘60 Minutes,’ no meeting with a newspaper editorial board, no Sunday shows. No interviews with local network television affiliates in swing states. Not even an on-the-record chat with Walz’s hometown papers or radio stations,” he argued.

Geraghty said it was “long past time that the mainstream media started giving Harris and Walz a lot more grief about their shameless effort to avoid questioning between now and Election Day.”

