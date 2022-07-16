Share
Kamala Harris Staff Quitting in Droves, Loses Long-Serving Aide

 By Jack Davis  July 15, 2022 at 5:16pm
Two more aides are leaving the office of Vice President Kamala Harris, including one who has been with Harris for six years.

Domestic policy adviser Rohini Kosoglu is jumping ship, according to The Washington Post.

Kosoglu, 38, was chief of staff in Harris’ Senate office and worked for Harris when she failed to secure the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Kosoglu said she is leaving to spend more time with her family.

One of the newest members of Harris’ staff is also leaving, Politico reported.

Director of speechwriting Meghan Groob, who has only been with Harris for four months, has bailed.

Groob was hired in April after Kate Childs Graham, the vice president’s first speechwriter, left in February.

The Post noted that at least 13 staff members have left Harris’ office since last summer.

The roster of departing aides included chief of staff Tina Flournoy, deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs and national security adviser Nancy McEldowney, who left this year.

Chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders and communications chief Ashley Etienne were among those who left last year.

Writing for National Review, Dan McLaughlin mocked the departures and Harris.

“Frankly, if you’ve watched Harris speak in public over the past year and a half, it is hard to believe she has speechwriters and advisers, or at least ones who do not hate her so much that they are deliberately sabotaging her. Harris as a senator was a demagogic attack dog, but she never seemed quite as hilariously vapid as she has in the vice presidency,” he wrote.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Harris has offered some perplexing verbiage on various issues.

“You need to get to go, and you to be able to get where you need to go, to do the work, and get home,” she said in a recent speech on transportation.

In a comment on codifying the Roe v. Wade decision, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in June, Harris said, “I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
