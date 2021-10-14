Kamala Harris Staffer Rudely Interrupts Interview When Reporter Asks About Build Back Better Agenda

Despite the establishment media’s love for the Biden administration, members of the administration routinely avoid and disrespect the media.

During a Wednesday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano was attempting to ask Harris about the administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda. In the middle of his question, an aide for Harris rudely yelled out, “Last question!”

WATCH: Kamala Harris aide screams out “last question” in the middle of a local TV interview. pic.twitter.com/sWEfgCrgjU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2021

The interruption occurred about five and a half minutes into the interview. About a minute later, Harris was finishing up her answer.

As she concluded her thought, Delano tried to follow up on his question. But before he could even get two words out, the aide once again interrupted the interview in an attempt to end it.

Kamala Harris aide interrupts local TV interview for the second time, attempting to end it. pic.twitter.com/kHutXZOUge — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2021

It is possible this aide learned her manners from Harris herself. Her rudeness conjures up memories of Harris’ infamous “I’m speaking” comment from her 2020 debate with former Vice President Mike Pence.

To give Harris and her aide the benefit of the doubt, the vice president likely was on a strict schedule and had other obligations to carry out. Even so, the aide could have been more thoughtful as she tried to bring the interview to an end.

Her curt and flippant attitude toward Delano gives the impression that the Biden administration has no respect for local reporters. In any case, the optics are embarrassing for Harris.

Furthermore, Harris and her staff are not the only members of the administration who have brushed off the media. In fact, President Joe Biden himself has been criticized for avoiding questions from reporters.

According to Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier, the president has answered just two media questions in the last nine days. He has become infamous for turning his back on Americans, both literally and figuratively.

He’s answered 2 questions in 9 days and the symbolism of him turning his back on the American people is so damning… https://t.co/AsURfR0skC — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 14, 2021

During the Trump administration, leftists hounded former President Donald Trump over his treatment of the media. In April 2020, the Independent even suggested Trump’s relationship with the media “[endangered] American democracy.”

While Trump arguably went too far with some of his attacks on the media, he at least took questions on a regular basis. Most of those questions were also framed as attacks on Trump himself.

In comparison, the leftist establishment media positively fawns over Biden. Even so, the media’s favor isn’t returned by Biden, Harris and White House staff members.

For all the talk of Trump taking shots at the media, the Biden administration has not been too much better.

