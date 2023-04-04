Kamala Harris Staffers Revolted by What They're Being Served on Air Force Two: 'Horrible Slop'

Some staffers of Vice President Kamala Harris can’t stomach their job duties.

And it’s not just the veep’s leadership style.

It’s the food aboard Air Force Two — the vice president’s official aircraft.

Harris staffers are calling the meals — served by military personnel — “horrible slop,” according to a Politico report Friday.

“It’s a little more Southwest Airlines than Four Seasons,” one former staffer said.

Harris staff and alumni have received soggy sandwiches, cold pasta salads, and unappetizing spinach breakfast burritos, Politico reported.

Politico did not report what food is served to Harris herself, or whether it’s different from what aides receive. However, those who are served the rank-and-file meals “take three bites of whatever is there and drop it on the table or put it back in the bag,” according to the former staffer.

Another former Harris aide was blunt in comparing the experience of traveling on Air Force Two with that of Air Force One, the president’s airplane.

“Everything sucks compared to AF-1,” the aide told Politico.

“It’s so much more sophisticated and professional.”

The former aides praised the military members who provided the meals, according to Politico, but said they also tried to avoid eating on the plane — bringing their own food or waiting until after a flight to eat.

THE EAGLE HAS LANDED U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Dar es Salaam to begin her 3-day visit to Tanzania. She was received at the airport by Vice President Philip Mpango In the background is “Air Force Two,” the official C-32 plane carrying the U.S. vice… pic.twitter.com/Gs3foaKcJ6 — Tanzania Business Insight (@TanzaniaInsight) March 29, 2023

Aboard Air Force Two, the “slop” is just one more source of discontent for the staffers.

Harris’ office has seen far more turnover than that of President Joe Biden himself — with some former aides of the vice president pointing to her leadership style and personality.

Those who worked with Harris in various capacities have criticized her style as toxic — accusing her of behavior ranging from laziness to downright abuse of subordinates.

The lackluster in-flight rations apparently pale in comparison to what’s available on Air Force One — the jet used by the president.

However, Harris staffers who envy those who fly with the president himself do have one thing going for them.

Government travelers who make the cut aboard Air Force One have to pay for their own in-flight meals — and the price can add up.

According to Politico, the former Harris aides contacted the news outlet about the Air Force Two food after it published a March 28 article that described the eating conditions aboard Air Force One.

The takeaway from that piece: Air Force One’s food is much better, but the staffers are charged for it — without the option of not eating.

“One former Biden staffer estimated that a day trip could run anywhere from $17 to $50 in food and drink, and that’s not including additional snacks or special dietary requests like vegetarian options,” Politico reported.

