Parler Share
News

Kamala Harris Staffers Revolted by What They're Being Served on Air Force Two: 'Horrible Slop'

 By Richard Moorhead  April 4, 2023 at 5:00am
Parler Share

Some staffers of Vice President Kamala Harris can’t stomach their job duties.

And it’s not just the veep’s leadership style.

It’s the food aboard Air Force Two — the vice president’s official aircraft.

Harris staffers are calling the meals — served by military personnel — “horrible slop,” according to a Politico report Friday.

“It’s a little more Southwest Airlines than Four Seasons,” one former staffer said.

Trending:
There Is One Word the White House Has Refused to Say Since the Nashville School Shooting

Harris staff and alumni have received soggy sandwiches, cold pasta salads, and unappetizing spinach breakfast burritos, Politico reported.

Politico did not report what food is served to Harris herself, or whether it’s different from what aides receive. However, those who are served the rank-and-file meals “take three bites of whatever is there and drop it on the table or put it back in the bag,” according to the former staffer.

Another former Harris aide was blunt in comparing the experience of traveling on Air Force Two with that of Air Force One, the president’s airplane.

“Everything sucks compared to AF-1,” the aide told Politico.

Is Kamala Harris a good vice president?

“It’s so much more sophisticated and professional.”

The former aides praised the military members who provided the meals, according to Politico, but said they also tried to avoid eating on the plane — bringing their own food or waiting until after a flight to eat.

Aboard Air Force Two, the “slop” is just one more source of discontent for the staffers.

Related:
Biden Is So Frustrated with Kamala Harris That It's Impacting His 2024 Decision: Report

Harris’ office has seen far more turnover than that of President Joe Biden himself — with some former aides of the vice president pointing to her leadership style and personality.

Those who worked with Harris in various capacities have criticized her style as toxic — accusing her of behavior ranging from laziness to downright abuse of subordinates.

The lackluster in-flight rations apparently pale in comparison to what’s available on Air Force One — the jet used by the president.

However, Harris staffers who envy those who fly with the president himself do have one thing going for them.

Government travelers who make the cut aboard Air Force One have to pay for their own in-flight meals — and the price can add up.

According to Politico, the former Harris aides contacted the news outlet about the Air Force Two food after it published a March 28 article that described the eating conditions aboard Air Force One.

The takeaway from that piece: Air Force One’s food is much better, but the staffers are charged for it — without the option of not eating.

“One former Biden staffer estimated that a day trip could run anywhere from $17 to $50 in food and drink, and that’s not including additional snacks or special dietary requests like vegetarian options,” Politico reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Kamala Harris Staffers Revolted by What They're Being Served on Air Force Two: 'Horrible Slop'
Here Are the First Steps That Trump's Lawyers Are Expected to Make After His Arraignment
Eric Trump Reveals What Happened to Him After News of His Father's Indictment Broke
Trump's Senior Adviser Reveals How 45 Is Doing Following the News of Indictment
'I'm Gonna Pray for You But I'm Gonna Shoot You': Audience Cheers as Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Owns Bill Maher's Show
See more...

Conversation