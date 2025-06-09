Kamala Harris' Statement on California Riots Shows She Learned Nothing from Her Election Loss

Now and then, we catch a glimpse of the dystopian future we narrowly avoided.

Indeed, President Donald Trump’s victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election saved America from destruction.

In a statement on the Los Angeles riots, posted Sunday to the social media platform X, Harris sided with illegal immigrants, took condescension and gaslighting to a new level, and thus reminded us how close we came to having our country permanently overrun by invaders.

“Los Angeles is my home,” the former vice president began.

That line alone, of course, amounted to a kind of gaslighting. After all, it insinuated that she has something in common with the people whose communities the invaders have overrun.

“And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing in the streets of our city,” she continued.

Surely she meant the burning vehicles and foreign-flag-waving rioters, right? Of course not.

“Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos,” she added. “In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump Administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division.”

Apparently, repelling the invasion enabled by Harris and her erstwhile boss, former President Joe Biden, qualifies as “cruel.”

“This Administration’s actions are not about public safety — they’re about stoking fear,” the statement continued. “Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process.”

Then came a paragraph that included two of the biggest whoppers in recent memory.

“Protest is a powerful tool — essential in the fight for justice,” the blathering former vice president added. “And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful.”

First of all, one can scarcely imagine a more insulting phrase than “our immigrant neighbors.” After all, how many illegal invaders live in Harris’ neighborhood? How many of Harris’ affluent neighbors invite illegal aliens to dine with them on a regular basis?

Second, and more humorously, note the phrase “overwhelmingly peaceful.” Democrats and their media allies have so thoroughly beclowned themselves by repeatedly referring to violent left-wing riots as “mostly peaceful” that they can no longer use that asinine phrase, so Harris needed a different one.

“I continue to support the millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms,” the statement concluded.

My statement on what’s unfolding in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/rujs8mrVPK — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 8, 2025

Incredibly, despite their election drubbing, Harris and the Democrats continue to fight for illegal aliens over American citizens.

Meanwhile, most X users expressed a combination of disdain for the former vice president and relief that she lost.

Kamala Harris sides with the mob. We really dodged a bullet. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2025

It’s almost like you want the chaos to continue. 🤔 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 8, 2025

This is all unfolding in your city because you covered up your boss’ senility for four years and worked overtime to import 20 million criminals into this country as “border czar.” You should be tried for treason. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 8, 2025

Thank GOD you lost, you pandering incompetent lunatic — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 8, 2025

These are not peaceful protests. Thank God you didn’t win the presidency. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 9, 2025

Indeed, in light of her statement, one shudders to think about the damage a Harris Administration would have inflicted.

