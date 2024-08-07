Did Kamala Harris Steal the Nomination from Biden? Scary Election Scenario Could Be Reality, According to Trump

Former President Donald Trump suggested on social media Tuesday that President Joe Biden might not just be riding off quietly into the sunset.

“What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE,” Trump wrote.

“He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!” the Republican nominee added.

Kamabla is a nickname that Trump has adopted for Vice President Kamala Harris, who just officially secured the Democratic nomination on Monday by a virtual vote of the Democratic National Convention delegates, according to the Associated Press.

The decision came after Biden announced that he was exiting the race on July 21.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly made Biden an offer he apparently felt he could not refuse regarding not seeking a second term.

The California congresswoman first signaled publicly during a July 10 interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that her backing of the president’s candidacy was less than rock solid following his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27.

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire asked her, “Does [Biden] have your support to be the head of the Democratic ticket?”

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” Pelosi responded.

“He’s beloved. He is respected, and people want him to make that decision,” she added.

Lemire pointed out that Biden at that time had firmly stated that he had no intentions of dropping out of the race.

“I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with,” Pelosi reiterated.

“The comment ricocheted around the Capitol, a signal to the party she long led that the president’s candidacy and looming nomination were not yet a settled matter,” Politico reported.

In the mean time, the former speaker was working behind the scenes to oust Biden.

“Nancy made clear [to Biden’s people] that they could do this the easy way or the hard way,” one Democratic source familiar with private conversations said, according to the news outlet. “She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”

So Biden left.

He reportedly then may have forced Obama’s hand by endorsing Harris, when the former president wanted the decision made at the convention, which begins Aug. 19, given his reservations about the vice president as the Democratic nominee.

“It was Joe’s big f*** you,” said one source, identified only as “close to the Biden family,” according to the New York Post. “Joe said, ‘If I’m out, then I am endorsing her.’”

Pelosi told CNN on Monday that she and Biden have not spoken since he left the race.

“Is everything OK with your relationship?” CNN host Dana Bash wondered.

“You’d have to ask him, but I hope so,” Pelosi answered.

CNN reported, “A source with direct knowledge later described Biden as ‘seething’ at Pelosi.”

So Trump may be on to something regarding Biden not being entirely reconciled to being replaced on the Democratic ticket.

